Milestone Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11.51
11.72
13.47
8.85
9.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.51
11.72
13.47
8.85
9.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.33
0.4
0.14
0.1
Total Income
11.76
12.05
13.86
8.99
9.54
Total Expenditure
10.56
11.21
12.66
8.68
8.95
PBIDT
1.2
0.84
1.21
0.31
0.59
Interest
0
0
0.11
0.17
0.17
PBDT
1.19
0.83
1.1
0.14
0.42
Depreciation
0.19
0.22
0.2
0.2
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.98
0.61
0.9
-0.06
0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.98
0.61
0.9
-0.06
0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.98
0.61
0.9
-0.06
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.94
1.23
1.79
-0.12
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.42
7.16
8.98
3.5
6.25
PBDTM(%)
10.33
7.08
8.16
1.58
4.44
PATM(%)
8.51
5.2
6.68
-0.67
2.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.