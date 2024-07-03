iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milestone Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

33.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

11.51

11.72

13.47

8.85

9.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.51

11.72

13.47

8.85

9.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.33

0.4

0.14

0.1

Total Income

11.76

12.05

13.86

8.99

9.54

Total Expenditure

10.56

11.21

12.66

8.68

8.95

PBIDT

1.2

0.84

1.21

0.31

0.59

Interest

0

0

0.11

0.17

0.17

PBDT

1.19

0.83

1.1

0.14

0.42

Depreciation

0.19

0.22

0.2

0.2

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.98

0.61

0.9

-0.06

0.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.98

0.61

0.9

-0.06

0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.98

0.61

0.9

-0.06

0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.94

1.23

1.79

-0.12

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.42

7.16

8.98

3.5

6.25

PBDTM(%)

10.33

7.08

8.16

1.58

4.44

PATM(%)

8.51

5.2

6.68

-0.67

2.01

Milestone Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Milestone Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.