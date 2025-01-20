Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.98
24.1
13.82
-2.37
Op profit growth
-29.51
3.53
38.04
-30.65
EBIT growth
-27.28
12.51
136.31
-61.29
Net profit growth
-149.76
-16.67
-235.02
42.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.77
5.67
6.79
5.6
EBIT margin
3.21
4.67
5.16
2.48
Net profit margin
-0.98
2.1
3.12
-2.63
RoCE
4.27
6.18
5.73
2.45
RoNW
-0.45
0.92
1.17
-0.91
RoA
-0.32
0.69
0.86
-0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.26
0.52
0.63
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.77
0
0.01
-1.12
Book value per share
13.99
14.54
13.63
12.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
-39.61
0
P/CEPS
-13.21
-4.08
P/B
0.73
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
10.59
6.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-166.48
-17.37
19
-71.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.29
36.39
38.42
49.33
Inventory days
100.1
107.85
103.26
100.53
Creditor days
-20.28
-18.66
-12.5
-12.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.85
-2.19
-2.03
-0.79
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.22
0.23
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
4.18
2.29
2.37
2.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.45
-51.63
-48.9
-52.74
Employee costs
-9.79
-8.67
-13.99
-12.56
Other costs
-32.97
-34.01
-30.3
-29.08
