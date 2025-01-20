iifl-logo-icon 1
Milestone Global Ltd Key Ratios

34.65
(-2.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:58:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.98

24.1

13.82

-2.37

Op profit growth

-29.51

3.53

38.04

-30.65

EBIT growth

-27.28

12.51

136.31

-61.29

Net profit growth

-149.76

-16.67

-235.02

42.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.77

5.67

6.79

5.6

EBIT margin

3.21

4.67

5.16

2.48

Net profit margin

-0.98

2.1

3.12

-2.63

RoCE

4.27

6.18

5.73

2.45

RoNW

-0.45

0.92

1.17

-0.91

RoA

-0.32

0.69

0.86

-0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.26

0.52

0.63

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.77

0

0.01

-1.12

Book value per share

13.99

14.54

13.63

12.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

-39.61

0

P/CEPS

-13.21

-4.08

P/B

0.73

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

10.59

6.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-166.48

-17.37

19

-71.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.29

36.39

38.42

49.33

Inventory days

100.1

107.85

103.26

100.53

Creditor days

-20.28

-18.66

-12.5

-12.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.85

-2.19

-2.03

-0.79

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.22

0.23

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

4.18

2.29

2.37

2.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.45

-51.63

-48.9

-52.74

Employee costs

-9.79

-8.67

-13.99

-12.56

Other costs

-32.97

-34.01

-30.3

-29.08

