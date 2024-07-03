Milestone Global Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.58
3.3
4
4.25
3.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.58
3.3
4
4.25
3.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.06
0
0.11
0.07
Total Income
3.74
3.36
4
4.36
3.64
Total Expenditure
3.59
3.11
3.91
3.81
3.34
PBIDT
0.14
0.24
0.1
0.56
0.3
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.14
0.24
0.09
0.56
0.3
Depreciation
0.1
0.08
0.14
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.2
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0.16
-0.25
0.47
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.16
-0.25
0.47
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.16
-0.25
0.47
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
0.33
-0.49
0.92
0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.91
7.27
2.5
13.17
8.4
PBDTM(%)
3.91
7.27
2.25
13.17
8.4
PATM(%)
1.11
4.84
-6.25
11.05
6.44
