Milestone Global Ltd Quarterly Results

35.43
(-0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.58

3.3

4

4.25

3.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.58

3.3

4

4.25

3.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.06

0

0.11

0.07

Total Income

3.74

3.36

4

4.36

3.64

Total Expenditure

3.59

3.11

3.91

3.81

3.34

PBIDT

0.14

0.24

0.1

0.56

0.3

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.14

0.24

0.09

0.56

0.3

Depreciation

0.1

0.08

0.14

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.2

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0.16

-0.25

0.47

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.16

-0.25

0.47

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.16

-0.25

0.47

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.12

0.33

-0.49

0.92

0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.91

7.27

2.5

13.17

8.4

PBDTM(%)

3.91

7.27

2.25

13.17

8.4

PATM(%)

1.11

4.84

-6.25

11.05

6.44

