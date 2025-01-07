Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.03
12
9.34
8.48
yoy growth (%)
8.54
28.58
10.1
-0.1
Raw materials
-7.09
-6.42
-4.7
-4.52
As % of sales
54.45
53.47
50.39
53.31
Employee costs
-1.29
-1.07
-1.38
-1.1
As % of sales
9.9
8.98
14.78
13.04
Other costs
-3.97
-3.94
-2.77
-2.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.53
32.83
29.67
27.71
Operating profit
0.66
0.56
0.48
0.5
OPM
5.1
4.7
5.14
5.92
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.3
-0.33
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.26
-0.25
-0.27
Other income
0.15
0.13
0.14
0.05
Profit before tax
0.32
0.17
0.06
-0.04
Taxes
-0.32
-0.05
0.05
0.04
Tax rate
-98.99
-31.18
79.15
-83.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.12
0.11
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.21
Net profit
0
0.12
0.11
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
-97.28
6.91
-150.58
-690.03
NPM
0.02
1
1.21
-2.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.