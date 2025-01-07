iifl-logo-icon 1
Milestone Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.43
(-0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.03

12

9.34

8.48

yoy growth (%)

8.54

28.58

10.1

-0.1

Raw materials

-7.09

-6.42

-4.7

-4.52

As % of sales

54.45

53.47

50.39

53.31

Employee costs

-1.29

-1.07

-1.38

-1.1

As % of sales

9.9

8.98

14.78

13.04

Other costs

-3.97

-3.94

-2.77

-2.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.53

32.83

29.67

27.71

Operating profit

0.66

0.56

0.48

0.5

OPM

5.1

4.7

5.14

5.92

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.3

-0.33

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.26

-0.25

-0.27

Other income

0.15

0.13

0.14

0.05

Profit before tax

0.32

0.17

0.06

-0.04

Taxes

-0.32

-0.05

0.05

0.04

Tax rate

-98.99

-31.18

79.15

-83.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.12

0.11

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.21

Net profit

0

0.12

0.11

-0.22

yoy growth (%)

-97.28

6.91

-150.58

-690.03

NPM

0.02

1

1.21

-2.64

