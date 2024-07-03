SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹35.8
Prev. Close₹35.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹35.8
Day's Low₹35.1
52 Week's High₹46.18
52 Week's Low₹19.88
Book Value₹19.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.86
P/E54.84
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.48
3.83
3.19
2.53
Net Worth
9.5
8.85
8.21
7.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.03
12
9.34
8.48
yoy growth (%)
8.54
28.58
10.1
-0.1
Raw materials
-7.09
-6.42
-4.7
-4.52
As % of sales
54.45
53.47
50.39
53.31
Employee costs
-1.29
-1.07
-1.38
-1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.32
0.17
0.06
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.3
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.05
0.05
0.04
Working capital
0.94
0.43
-0.23
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.54
28.58
10.1
-0.1
Op profit growth
17.72
17.5
-4.3
-28.81
EBIT growth
25.95
39.38
39.6
-53.89
Net profit growth
-97.28
6.91
-150.58
-690.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.51
15.51
18.6
13.18
12.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.51
15.51
18.6
13.18
12.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.47
0.49
0.19
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Alok Krishna Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Fiaz Ahmed
Independent Non Exe. Director
Somendra Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tek Chand Bhardwaj
Whole Time Director & CEO
Alka Agarwal
Independent Director
Shweta Umesh Kumar Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Rawat
Reports by Milestone Global Ltd
Summary
Milestone Global Limited was incorporated in July 1990. The Company is into the business activity of granite sculpturing. Over the years, the Company has expanded from USA to the UK, then Europe and New Zealand. It carry South African, Norwegian and Finnish Granites State of the art machinery and skilled staff which makes it one of the worlds most modern manufacturing units which produces the most diverse range of high quality memorials and monuments (Infrastucture). In 2005, the Company established Milestone Global (UK) Limited for the sole purpose of rendering better quality and services to its UK customers. It also has subsidiaries in the USA and New Zealand. It sell container loads of products to wholesalers and smaller quantities to retailers.As on March 31, 2015, the company had total 3 Subsidiaries viz, Milestone Global (UK) Limited, United Kingdom, Milestone Global (NZ) Limited, New Zealand and Milestone Global (US) INC, United States of America. Milestone Global (US) INC, United States of America ceased to be its subsidiary during the year 2016. As on March 31, 2016, the company had two Subsidiaries viz., Milestone Global (UK) Limited, United Kingdom and Milestone Global (NZ) Limited, New Zealand.The Company has added a new business activity of providing a range of language services including translation, transcription and localization services to business wishing to expand in Asia region, has been added to the Main Objects Clause of the MOA, in addition to its exis
Read More
The Milestone Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milestone Global Ltd is ₹17.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Milestone Global Ltd is 54.84 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milestone Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milestone Global Ltd is ₹19.88 and ₹46.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Milestone Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.79%, 3 Years at 35.15%, 1 Year at 76.56%, 6 Month at -8.14%, 3 Month at 7.18% and 1 Month at -1.68%.
