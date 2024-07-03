Summary

Milestone Global Limited was incorporated in July 1990. The Company is into the business activity of granite sculpturing. Over the years, the Company has expanded from USA to the UK, then Europe and New Zealand. It carry South African, Norwegian and Finnish Granites State of the art machinery and skilled staff which makes it one of the worlds most modern manufacturing units which produces the most diverse range of high quality memorials and monuments (Infrastucture). In 2005, the Company established Milestone Global (UK) Limited for the sole purpose of rendering better quality and services to its UK customers. It also has subsidiaries in the USA and New Zealand. It sell container loads of products to wholesalers and smaller quantities to retailers.As on March 31, 2015, the company had total 3 Subsidiaries viz, Milestone Global (UK) Limited, United Kingdom, Milestone Global (NZ) Limited, New Zealand and Milestone Global (US) INC, United States of America. Milestone Global (US) INC, United States of America ceased to be its subsidiary during the year 2016. As on March 31, 2016, the company had two Subsidiaries viz., Milestone Global (UK) Limited, United Kingdom and Milestone Global (NZ) Limited, New Zealand.The Company has added a new business activity of providing a range of language services including translation, transcription and localization services to business wishing to expand in Asia region, has been added to the Main Objects Clause of the MOA, in addition to its exis

