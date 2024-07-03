iifl-logo-icon 1
Milestone Global Ltd Share Price

35.6
(1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:36:00 PM

  • Open35.8
  • Day's High35.8
  • 52 Wk High46.18
  • Prev. Close35.1
  • Day's Low35.1
  • 52 Wk Low 19.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E54.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.18
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.86
  • Div. Yield0
Milestone Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

35.8

Prev. Close

35.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

35.8

Day's Low

35.1

52 Week's High

46.18

52 Week's Low

19.88

Book Value

19.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.86

P/E

54.84

EPS

0.64

Divi. Yield

0

Milestone Global Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Milestone Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Milestone Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.25%

Non-Promoter- 5.97%

Institutions: 5.97%

Non-Institutions: 20.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Milestone Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.48

3.83

3.19

2.53

Net Worth

9.5

8.85

8.21

7.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.03

12

9.34

8.48

yoy growth (%)

8.54

28.58

10.1

-0.1

Raw materials

-7.09

-6.42

-4.7

-4.52

As % of sales

54.45

53.47

50.39

53.31

Employee costs

-1.29

-1.07

-1.38

-1.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.32

0.17

0.06

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.3

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.05

0.05

0.04

Working capital

0.94

0.43

-0.23

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.54

28.58

10.1

-0.1

Op profit growth

17.72

17.5

-4.3

-28.81

EBIT growth

25.95

39.38

39.6

-53.89

Net profit growth

-97.28

6.91

-150.58

-690.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.51

15.51

18.6

13.18

12.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.51

15.51

18.6

13.18

12.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.47

0.49

0.19

0.14

Milestone Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Milestone Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Alok Krishna Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Fiaz Ahmed

Independent Non Exe. Director

Somendra Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tek Chand Bhardwaj

Whole Time Director & CEO

Alka Agarwal

Independent Director

Shweta Umesh Kumar Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Rawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Milestone Global Ltd

Summary

Milestone Global Limited was incorporated in July 1990. The Company is into the business activity of granite sculpturing. Over the years, the Company has expanded from USA to the UK, then Europe and New Zealand. It carry South African, Norwegian and Finnish Granites State of the art machinery and skilled staff which makes it one of the worlds most modern manufacturing units which produces the most diverse range of high quality memorials and monuments (Infrastucture). In 2005, the Company established Milestone Global (UK) Limited for the sole purpose of rendering better quality and services to its UK customers. It also has subsidiaries in the USA and New Zealand. It sell container loads of products to wholesalers and smaller quantities to retailers.As on March 31, 2015, the company had total 3 Subsidiaries viz, Milestone Global (UK) Limited, United Kingdom, Milestone Global (NZ) Limited, New Zealand and Milestone Global (US) INC, United States of America. Milestone Global (US) INC, United States of America ceased to be its subsidiary during the year 2016. As on March 31, 2016, the company had two Subsidiaries viz., Milestone Global (UK) Limited, United Kingdom and Milestone Global (NZ) Limited, New Zealand.The Company has added a new business activity of providing a range of language services including translation, transcription and localization services to business wishing to expand in Asia region, has been added to the Main Objects Clause of the MOA, in addition to its exis
Company FAQs

What is the Milestone Global Ltd share price today?

The Milestone Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Milestone Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milestone Global Ltd is ₹17.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Milestone Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Milestone Global Ltd is 54.84 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Milestone Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milestone Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milestone Global Ltd is ₹19.88 and ₹46.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Milestone Global Ltd?

Milestone Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.79%, 3 Years at 35.15%, 1 Year at 76.56%, 6 Month at -8.14%, 3 Month at 7.18% and 1 Month at -1.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Milestone Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Milestone Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.26 %
Institutions - 5.98 %
Public - 20.76 %

