|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Submission of unaudited quarterly financials for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results both standalone and consolidated for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ending June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Board Meeting held to inter alia consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Shweta Umesh Kumar Sinha as Non Executive Independent Director with effect from 18th June 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, both standalone and consolidated, for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 6th April, 2024 and intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
