Milestone Global Ltd Board Meeting

Milestone Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Submission of unaudited quarterly financials for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results both standalone and consolidated for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ending June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Board Meeting held to inter alia consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Shweta Umesh Kumar Sinha as Non Executive Independent Director with effect from 18th June 2024
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, both standalone and consolidated, for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 20246 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 6th April, 2024 and intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015
Board Meeting10 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Milestone Global: Related News

No Record Found

