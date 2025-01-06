Mishka Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.27
-0.72
0.14
0.04
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.15
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.39
-0.37
-0.19
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
-1.23
-0.2
-0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.32
Free cash flow
0.52
-1.23
-0.2
-0.4
Equity raised
5.93
7.87
7.82
3.66
Investing
-0.38
-0.53
0.5
5.83
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.07
6.1
8.12
9.09
