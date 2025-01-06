iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishka Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.5
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mishka Exim FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.27

-0.72

0.14

0.04

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.15

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.39

-0.37

-0.19

0.07

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

-1.23

-0.2

-0.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.32

Free cash flow

0.52

-1.23

-0.2

-0.4

Equity raised

5.93

7.87

7.82

3.66

Investing

-0.38

-0.53

0.5

5.83

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.07

6.1

8.12

9.09

