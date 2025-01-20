Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.79
-59.86
-62.22
57.63
Op profit growth
-152.79
-2,68,847.58
-99.72
-127.79
EBIT growth
-138.58
-1,414.15
-10.19
-115.09
Net profit growth
-135.55
1,468.14
-135.64
-135.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.65
-18.21
0
0.37
EBIT margin
8.72
-20.38
0.62
0.26
Net profit margin
8.15
-20.67
-0.52
0.56
RoCE
1.25
-3.14
0.26
0.37
RoNW
0.32
-0.89
-0.06
0.21
RoA
0.29
-0.79
-0.05
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.18
-0.5
0.01
0.09
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.08
-0.6
-0.14
-0.04
Book value per share
13.61
13.66
14.42
10.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
143.88
-62.8
2,900
367.22
P/CEPS
305.14
-52.02
-194.33
-727.2
P/B
1.9
2.29
2
3.03
EV/EBIDTA
90.3
-78.92
182.07
184.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.04
1.09
-186.81
114.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
32.7
12.35
Inventory days
379.15
331.64
172.69
71.68
Creditor days
0
-0.43
-29.37
-11.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-136.84
315.16
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.53
0.37
-4,867.81
-3.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.17
-96.72
-95.22
-97.64
Employee costs
-2.21
-1.25
-2.15
-0.64
Other costs
-4.95
-20.23
-2.62
-1.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.