Mishka Exim Ltd Key Ratios

35.5
(-1.63%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:04:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mishka Exim Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.79

-59.86

-62.22

57.63

Op profit growth

-152.79

-2,68,847.58

-99.72

-127.79

EBIT growth

-138.58

-1,414.15

-10.19

-115.09

Net profit growth

-135.55

1,468.14

-135.64

-135.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.65

-18.21

0

0.37

EBIT margin

8.72

-20.38

0.62

0.26

Net profit margin

8.15

-20.67

-0.52

0.56

RoCE

1.25

-3.14

0.26

0.37

RoNW

0.32

-0.89

-0.06

0.21

RoA

0.29

-0.79

-0.05

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.18

-0.5

0.01

0.09

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.08

-0.6

-0.14

-0.04

Book value per share

13.61

13.66

14.42

10.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

143.88

-62.8

2,900

367.22

P/CEPS

305.14

-52.02

-194.33

-727.2

P/B

1.9

2.29

2

3.03

EV/EBIDTA

90.3

-78.92

182.07

184.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.04

1.09

-186.81

114.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

32.7

12.35

Inventory days

379.15

331.64

172.69

71.68

Creditor days

0

-0.43

-29.37

-11.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-136.84

315.16

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.53

0.37

-4,867.81

-3.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.17

-96.72

-95.22

-97.64

Employee costs

-2.21

-1.25

-2.15

-0.64

Other costs

-4.95

-20.23

-2.62

-1.33

