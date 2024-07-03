Mishka Exim Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.21
1.43
3.26
0.38
0.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.21
1.43
3.26
0.38
0.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.03
0.07
0.18
0.06
Total Income
1.32
1.46
3.33
0.56
0.38
Total Expenditure
1.12
1.37
2.84
0.47
0.38
PBIDT
0.2
0.1
0.49
0.09
0
Interest
0
0
0.03
0
0
PBDT
0.2
0.1
0.47
0.09
0
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.03
0.12
0.01
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.14
0.04
0.31
0.04
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
0.04
0.31
0.04
-0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
0.04
0.31
0.04
-0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.1
0.02
0.22
0.03
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.45
14.45
14.45
14.45
14.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.52
6.99
15.03
23.68
0
PBDTM(%)
16.52
6.99
14.41
23.68
0
PATM(%)
11.57
2.79
9.5
10.52
-22.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.