Mishka Exim Ltd Quarterly Results

45.5
(-2.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.21

1.43

3.26

0.38

0.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.21

1.43

3.26

0.38

0.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.03

0.07

0.18

0.06

Total Income

1.32

1.46

3.33

0.56

0.38

Total Expenditure

1.12

1.37

2.84

0.47

0.38

PBIDT

0.2

0.1

0.49

0.09

0

Interest

0

0

0.03

0

0

PBDT

0.2

0.1

0.47

0.09

0

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.03

0.12

0.01

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.14

0.04

0.31

0.04

-0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.14

0.04

0.31

0.04

-0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.14

0.04

0.31

0.04

-0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.1

0.02

0.22

0.03

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.45

14.45

14.45

14.45

14.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.52

6.99

15.03

23.68

0

PBDTM(%)

16.52

6.99

14.41

23.68

0

PATM(%)

11.57

2.79

9.5

10.52

-22.58

