Mishka Exim Ltd Share Price

46.5
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.5
  • Day's High49.5
  • 52 Wk High70.5
  • Prev. Close48.5
  • Day's Low46.2
  • 52 Wk Low 31.56
  • Turnover (lac)18.31
  • P/E156.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.42
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.19
  • Div. Yield0
Mishka Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

49.5

Prev. Close

48.5

Turnover(Lac.)

18.31

Day's High

49.5

Day's Low

46.2

52 Week's High

70.5

52 Week's Low

31.56

Book Value

12.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.19

P/E

156.45

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

Mishka Exim Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mishka Exim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mishka Exim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.41%

Non-Promoter- 49.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mishka Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.45

14.45

14.45

14.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.3

2.96

3.46

3.11

Net Worth

17.75

17.41

17.91

17.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.12

3.43

8.06

8.68

yoy growth (%)

-8.88

-57.47

-7.13

-61.49

Raw materials

-2.56

-3.36

-7.57

-8.29

As % of sales

82.05

98.2

93.9

95.5

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.04

-0.08

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.27

-0.72

0.14

0.04

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.15

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.39

-0.37

-0.19

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.88

-57.47

-7.13

-61.49

Op profit growth

-152.2

-409.12

-2,792.26

-105.18

EBIT growth

-138.09

-608.94

194.95

57.71

Net profit growth

-136.45

-604.2

1,150.98

-89.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.07

13.67

18.12

3.17

3.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.07

13.67

18.12

3.17

3.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.2

0.14

0.07

0.07

Mishka Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mishka Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajneesh Gupta

Director

Suman Gupta

Independent Director

Akhil Mohan Gupta

Independent Director

Anju Agarwal

Director

Varun Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dimple Tyagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mishka Exim Ltd

Summary

Mishka Exim Limited was incorporated on 25th August, 2014 in Delhi and is presently engaged in the Business of trading and distribution of jewellery, ornaments and textile products. The Company is a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio and is also in the trading business since the companies inception. The Company deal in lifestyle products such as Jewellery, Ornaments and Fabrics. It supply products, which are made with most advanced technology and graded raw materials.The Company is an entrepreneur driven and well managed organization focused on meeting the consumer requirements for meeting the companies fashion and lifestyle requirements by offering products and services with the finest quality. The company also aim at achieving greater and long-term growth.The Company sells gold and diamond jewellery on a wholesale basis to other jewellery retailers in India. The Companys product profile includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, usages and price points. The Company is also engaged in fabric trading and includes fabrics for Silk, Polyester, Sarees, Lace Fabrics, Netting Fabrics, Coarse Cotton Fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute and other fabrics. The Company primarily cater to retailers in Delhi and NCR Regions, wherein it supply mid range of unstitched fabrics. The Company incorporated Mishka Capital Advisors Private Limited as Subsidiary Company with the primary objective of Advisory in 2016. In 2017-18
Company FAQs

What is the Mishka Exim Ltd share price today?

The Mishka Exim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mishka Exim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishka Exim Ltd is ₹67.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mishka Exim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mishka Exim Ltd is 156.45 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mishka Exim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishka Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishka Exim Ltd is ₹31.56 and ₹70.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mishka Exim Ltd?

Mishka Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.74%, 3 Years at 21.41%, 1 Year at 40.38%, 6 Month at 32.69%, 3 Month at -27.61% and 1 Month at -22.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mishka Exim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mishka Exim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.59 %

