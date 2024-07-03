SectorTrading
Open₹49.5
Prev. Close₹48.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.31
Day's High₹49.5
Day's Low₹46.2
52 Week's High₹70.5
52 Week's Low₹31.56
Book Value₹12.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.19
P/E156.45
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.45
14.45
14.45
14.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.3
2.96
3.46
3.11
Net Worth
17.75
17.41
17.91
17.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.12
3.43
8.06
8.68
yoy growth (%)
-8.88
-57.47
-7.13
-61.49
Raw materials
-2.56
-3.36
-7.57
-8.29
As % of sales
82.05
98.2
93.9
95.5
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.04
-0.08
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.27
-0.72
0.14
0.04
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.15
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.39
-0.37
-0.19
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.88
-57.47
-7.13
-61.49
Op profit growth
-152.2
-409.12
-2,792.26
-105.18
EBIT growth
-138.09
-608.94
194.95
57.71
Net profit growth
-136.45
-604.2
1,150.98
-89.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.07
13.67
18.12
3.17
3.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.07
13.67
18.12
3.17
3.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.2
0.14
0.07
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajneesh Gupta
Director
Suman Gupta
Independent Director
Akhil Mohan Gupta
Independent Director
Anju Agarwal
Director
Varun Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dimple Tyagi
Reports by Mishka Exim Ltd
Summary
Mishka Exim Limited was incorporated on 25th August, 2014 in Delhi and is presently engaged in the Business of trading and distribution of jewellery, ornaments and textile products. The Company is a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio and is also in the trading business since the companies inception. The Company deal in lifestyle products such as Jewellery, Ornaments and Fabrics. It supply products, which are made with most advanced technology and graded raw materials.The Company is an entrepreneur driven and well managed organization focused on meeting the consumer requirements for meeting the companies fashion and lifestyle requirements by offering products and services with the finest quality. The company also aim at achieving greater and long-term growth.The Company sells gold and diamond jewellery on a wholesale basis to other jewellery retailers in India. The Companys product profile includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, usages and price points. The Company is also engaged in fabric trading and includes fabrics for Silk, Polyester, Sarees, Lace Fabrics, Netting Fabrics, Coarse Cotton Fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute and other fabrics. The Company primarily cater to retailers in Delhi and NCR Regions, wherein it supply mid range of unstitched fabrics. The Company incorporated Mishka Capital Advisors Private Limited as Subsidiary Company with the primary objective of Advisory in 2016. In 2017-18
The Mishka Exim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishka Exim Ltd is ₹67.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mishka Exim Ltd is 156.45 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishka Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishka Exim Ltd is ₹31.56 and ₹70.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mishka Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.74%, 3 Years at 21.41%, 1 Year at 40.38%, 6 Month at 32.69%, 3 Month at -27.61% and 1 Month at -22.40%.
