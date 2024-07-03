Mishka Exim Ltd Summary

Mishka Exim Limited was incorporated on 25th August, 2014 in Delhi and is presently engaged in the Business of trading and distribution of jewellery, ornaments and textile products. The Company is a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio and is also in the trading business since the companies inception. The Company deal in lifestyle products such as Jewellery, Ornaments and Fabrics. It supply products, which are made with most advanced technology and graded raw materials.The Company is an entrepreneur driven and well managed organization focused on meeting the consumer requirements for meeting the companies fashion and lifestyle requirements by offering products and services with the finest quality. The company also aim at achieving greater and long-term growth.The Company sells gold and diamond jewellery on a wholesale basis to other jewellery retailers in India. The Companys product profile includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, usages and price points. The Company is also engaged in fabric trading and includes fabrics for Silk, Polyester, Sarees, Lace Fabrics, Netting Fabrics, Coarse Cotton Fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute and other fabrics. The Company primarily cater to retailers in Delhi and NCR Regions, wherein it supply mid range of unstitched fabrics. The Company incorporated Mishka Capital Advisors Private Limited as Subsidiary Company with the primary objective of Advisory in 2016. In 2017-18, the Company decrease its shareholding in M/s Cunning Ways Limited from 51% to 19.26%, M/s Mishka Infratech Limited from 51% to 19% , M/s Yuki Avenues Limited from 51% to 19% and in M/s Glace Educom Limited from 51% to 19%. Consequently, M/s Cunning Ways Limited, M/s Mishka Infartech Limited, M/s Yuki Avenues Limited and M/s Glace Educom Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.