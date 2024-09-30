This to inform you that 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at Le Chef, 3rd Floor, Cross River Mall, CBD Ground, Shahdara, Delhi- 110032 at 10:00 AM to transact the Ordinary and Special as per the notice convening the AGM. Please take note that: a) Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 24rd September 2024 to 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive). This is to inform you that 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company was convened and held today on 30th September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Le Chef , 3rd Floor, Cross River Mall, CBD Ground, Shahdara, Delhi- 110032, and concluded at 10:10 A.M. In the AGM, all the items of business mentioned in the notice were duly considered and discussed. Pursuant to Regulation 30- Para A of Schedule-III of the Listing Regulations, summary of the proceedings of the AGM is enclosed as Annexure-A. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Voting Results of the business transacted at 10th Annual General Meeting of the company held on September 30, 2024 at Le Chef 3rd Floor, Cross River Mall, CBD ground, Shahdara, Delhi- 110092, is enclosed herewith as per format prescribed. Further, Mr. Parveen Rastogi, Company Secretary in practice, Scrutinizer has submitted the Scrutinizer Report dated 01st October, 2024 is also enclosed herewith for your reference. Kindly update the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)