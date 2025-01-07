iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishka Exim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.5
(-2.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.12

3.43

8.06

8.68

yoy growth (%)

-8.88

-57.47

-7.13

-61.49

Raw materials

-2.56

-3.36

-7.57

-8.29

As % of sales

82.05

98.2

93.9

95.5

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.04

-0.08

-0.17

As % of sales

2.24

1.28

1

2.02

Other costs

-0.15

-0.66

-0.2

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.93

19.29

2.49

2.56

Operating profit

0.33

-0.64

0.2

0

OPM

10.75

-18.77

2.58

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.15

-0.16

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.07

0.06

0.08

0.22

Profit before tax

0.27

-0.72

0.14

0.04

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-3.95

0.33

1.3

-76.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

-0.72

0.14

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

-0.72

0.14

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-136.45

-604.2

1,150.98

-89.76

NPM

8.43

-21.07

1.77

0.13

