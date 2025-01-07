Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.12
3.43
8.06
8.68
yoy growth (%)
-8.88
-57.47
-7.13
-61.49
Raw materials
-2.56
-3.36
-7.57
-8.29
As % of sales
82.05
98.2
93.9
95.5
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.04
-0.08
-0.17
As % of sales
2.24
1.28
1
2.02
Other costs
-0.15
-0.66
-0.2
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.93
19.29
2.49
2.56
Operating profit
0.33
-0.64
0.2
0
OPM
10.75
-18.77
2.58
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.15
-0.16
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.07
0.06
0.08
0.22
Profit before tax
0.27
-0.72
0.14
0.04
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-3.95
0.33
1.3
-76.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
-0.72
0.14
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
-0.72
0.14
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-136.45
-604.2
1,150.98
-89.76
NPM
8.43
-21.07
1.77
0.13
