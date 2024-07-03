Mishka Exim Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.81
11.76
8.22
2.71
1.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.81
11.76
8.22
2.71
1.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.14
0.16
0.01
0.02
Total Income
1.1
11.9
8.38
2.73
1.66
Total Expenditure
1.02
12.02
8.56
2.36
2.17
PBIDT
0.08
-0.12
-0.19
0.37
-0.51
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.08
-0.12
-0.19
0.37
-0.51
Depreciation
0.11
0.09
0.1
0.1
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.04
-0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-0.25
-0.26
0.27
-0.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
-0.25
-0.26
0.27
-0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
-0.25
-0.26
0.27
-0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
-0.17
-0.18
0.18
-0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.45
14.45
14.45
14.45
14.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.87
-1.02
-2.31
13.65
-31.09
PBDTM(%)
9.87
-1.02
-2.31
13.65
-31.09
PATM(%)
-7.4
-2.12
-3.16
9.96
-37.8
