Mishka Exim Ltd Nine Monthly Results

43.5
(-3.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.81

11.76

8.22

2.71

1.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.81

11.76

8.22

2.71

1.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.14

0.16

0.01

0.02

Total Income

1.1

11.9

8.38

2.73

1.66

Total Expenditure

1.02

12.02

8.56

2.36

2.17

PBIDT

0.08

-0.12

-0.19

0.37

-0.51

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.08

-0.12

-0.19

0.37

-0.51

Depreciation

0.11

0.09

0.1

0.1

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.04

-0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

-0.25

-0.26

0.27

-0.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.06

-0.25

-0.26

0.27

-0.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.06

-0.25

-0.26

0.27

-0.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

-0.17

-0.18

0.18

-0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.45

14.45

14.45

14.45

14.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.87

-1.02

-2.31

13.65

-31.09

PBDTM(%)

9.87

-1.02

-2.31

13.65

-31.09

PATM(%)

-7.4

-2.12

-3.16

9.96

-37.8

