Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Mishka Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday the 09th day of January 2025 at Registered Office of the Company at F-14 First Floor Cross River Mall CBD Ground Shahdara Delhi- 110032 at 03:30 PM interalia 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. Further in terms of code of conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till January 11th 2025 for all the Designated Employees and Directors of the Company. Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take in records. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and 33 any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 09th January, 2025 and the said meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04.30 P.M. In this meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. Considered and approved The Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company. Kindly take it on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Mishka Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 at Registered Office of the Company at F-14 First Floor Cross River Mall CBD Ground Shahdara Delhi- 110032 at 03:30 PM interalia 1. To consider and approved the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Further in terms of code of conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till November 14th 2024 for all the Designated Employees and Directors of the Company. Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take in records. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and 33 any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04: 15 P.M. In this meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. Considered and approved The Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company. Kindly take it on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Mishka Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. 2. the draft of Notice of Annual General Meeting. 3. the Book Closure Date. 4. the appointment of M/s. Parveen Rastogi & Co. as Scrutinizer for the AGM . Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take in records.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Mishka Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further in terms of code of conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till August 14th 2024 for all the Designated Employees and Directors of the Company. Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take in records. This is to inform you that under Regulation 30 and 33 and other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Monday, 12 August, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m. In this meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company. Kindly take it on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Mishka Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Audit Report received by the Company From its Auditor for the year 2023-24. Further in terms of code of conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till May 08th, 2024 for all the Designated Employees and Directors of the Company. Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take in records Dear Sir/ Madam, This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and 33 any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 06th May, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04.15P.M. In this meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved Audit Report received by the Company From its Auditor for the year 2023-24. We hereby enclose the following: i. Audited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. ii. Auditors Report on Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. iii. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified/ unqualified opinion. Kindly take it on your record. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and 33 any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday 06 May, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M. In this meeting the board has decided the following matters- 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 Mar, 2024. 2. Approved Audit Report received by the company from its Auditor for the year 2023-24. We hereby enclose the following: i Audited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year ended on 31 March, 2024 ii Auditors Report on Financial Results for the year ended on 31 Mar, 2024 iii Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified/ unqualified opinion. Kindly take it on you record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024