Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.52
124.15
119.75
99.64
Net Worth
128.32
126.95
122.55
102.44
Minority Interest
Debt
1.34
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0.35
0
0
Total Liabilities
129.99
127.3
122.55
102.44
Fixed Assets
61.75
54.79
52.58
51.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.83
1.23
0.98
1.57
Networking Capital
16.41
25.61
32.76
12.13
Inventories
20.75
23.4
22.71
17.72
Inventory Days
60.52
Sundry Debtors
26.71
27.07
31.26
22.29
Debtor Days
76.13
Other Current Assets
13.5
9.29
11.15
8.85
Sundry Creditors
-34.46
-28.26
-27.08
-22.46
Creditor Days
76.71
Other Current Liabilities
-10.09
-5.89
-5.28
-14.27
Cash
50
45.67
36.24
36.96
Total Assets
129.99
127.3
122.56
102.44
