|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.85
128.55
107.36
111.37
yoy growth (%)
-16.87
19.73
-3.59
25.59
Raw materials
-45.15
-51.82
-36.39
-36.56
As % of sales
42.25
40.31
33.89
32.83
Employee costs
-15.53
-18.23
-16.87
-15.07
As % of sales
14.53
14.18
15.71
13.53
Other costs
-35.65
-41.37
-31.63
-31.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.37
32.18
29.45
28.08
Operating profit
10.5
17.11
22.46
28.45
OPM
9.83
13.31
20.92
25.54
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.34
-4.22
-4.66
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
4.08
6.64
3.18
2.45
Profit before tax
8.93
18.41
21.42
26.24
Taxes
-6.77
-5.29
-7.54
-9.64
Tax rate
-75.76
-28.75
-35.19
-36.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.16
13.11
13.88
16.59
Exceptional items
-3.1
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.93
13.11
13.88
16.59
yoy growth (%)
-107.12
-5.52
-16.33
68.02
NPM
-0.87
10.2
12.93
14.9
