Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,468
(-0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.85

128.55

107.36

111.37

yoy growth (%)

-16.87

19.73

-3.59

25.59

Raw materials

-45.15

-51.82

-36.39

-36.56

As % of sales

42.25

40.31

33.89

32.83

Employee costs

-15.53

-18.23

-16.87

-15.07

As % of sales

14.53

14.18

15.71

13.53

Other costs

-35.65

-41.37

-31.63

-31.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.37

32.18

29.45

28.08

Operating profit

10.5

17.11

22.46

28.45

OPM

9.83

13.31

20.92

25.54

Depreciation

-5.65

-5.34

-4.22

-4.66

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

4.08

6.64

3.18

2.45

Profit before tax

8.93

18.41

21.42

26.24

Taxes

-6.77

-5.29

-7.54

-9.64

Tax rate

-75.76

-28.75

-35.19

-36.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.16

13.11

13.88

16.59

Exceptional items

-3.1

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.93

13.11

13.88

16.59

yoy growth (%)

-107.12

-5.52

-16.33

68.02

NPM

-0.87

10.2

12.93

14.9

