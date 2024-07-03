Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹1,535.7
Prev. Close₹1,535.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.63
Day's High₹1,558
Day's Low₹1,468.95
52 Week's High₹1,964
52 Week's Low₹1,293.6
Book Value₹245.94
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)826.28
P/E32.32
EPS47.51
Divi. Yield2.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.52
124.15
119.75
99.64
Net Worth
128.32
126.95
122.55
102.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.85
128.55
107.36
111.37
yoy growth (%)
-16.87
19.73
-3.59
25.59
Raw materials
-45.15
-51.82
-36.39
-36.56
As % of sales
42.25
40.31
33.89
32.83
Employee costs
-15.53
-18.23
-16.87
-15.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.93
18.41
21.42
26.24
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.34
-4.22
-4.66
Tax paid
-6.77
-5.29
-7.54
-9.64
Working capital
-3.65
-8.12
11.06
5.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.87
19.73
-3.59
25.59
Op profit growth
-38.62
-23.8
-21.02
41.11
EBIT growth
-51.48
-14.03
-18.35
68.93
Net profit growth
-107.12
-5.52
-16.33
68.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
113.4
113.68
108.75
99.66
98.61
Excise Duty
5.72
5.27
0
0
0
Net Sales
107.69
108.41
108.75
99.66
98.61
Other Operating Income
3.69
1.45
1.3
1.32
0.72
Other Income
2.45
2.8
0.8
2.31
1.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.45
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,611.3
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
745.95
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
455.5
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,535.7
|32.32
|859.99
|8.92
|2.6
|44.31
|245.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mukund Bhogale
Independent Director
Maithilee Tambolkar
Non Executive Director
Aniruddha Karve
Non Executive Director
Jonathan Percival
Independent Director
Ulhas N Gaoli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
Summary
Morganite Crucible (India) Limited is a part of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., a distinguished UK-based Group. The Company is recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-performance crucibles, foundry consumables, and allied refractory products. It dates back to 1856 when six Morgan Brothers began manufacturing their patented graphite crucibles in Battersea, now part of London, England. Esteemed clients include notable corporates such as Tata Group, Hindustan Pencil, Indian Railways, Jindal Saw, Titan Company Limited, Sundaram Clayton Group, Mahindra CIE, and Bajaj Auto, among others.Morganite Crucible (India) Limited (Formerly known Greaves Morganite Crucible Ltd.) jointly promoted by Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassan BV, was incorporated on January 13, 1986. The Company was renamed to Morganite Crucible (India) Limited from Greaves Morganite Crucible Limited effective on October 30, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and selling of silicon carbide and clay graphite crucibles and its accessories.The Molten Metal Systems business of Morgan Advanced Materials is recognized as a technology leader, providing crucibles and engineered consumables for the metals industry. Known for its extensive line of crucible shapes and sizes, Company manufacture products designed to precisely match the characteristics and operational performance to each customers metal melting, holding or transfer application. In addition to this, the world class crucibles
Read More
The Morganite Crucible India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1475.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is ₹826.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is 32.32 and 6.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morganite Crucible India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is ₹1293.6 and ₹1964 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Morganite Crucible India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.86%, 3 Years at 17.89%, 1 Year at -1.42%, 6 Month at -1.39%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at -10.06%.
