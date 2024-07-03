iifl-logo-icon 1
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Share Price

1,475.5
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,535.7
  • Day's High1,558
  • 52 Wk High1,964
  • Prev. Close1,535.7
  • Day's Low1,468.95
  • 52 Wk Low 1,293.6
  • Turnover (lac)30.63
  • P/E32.32
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value245.94
  • EPS47.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)826.28
  • Div. Yield2.6
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

1,535.7

Prev. Close

1,535.7

Turnover(Lac.)

30.63

Day's High

1,558

Day's Low

1,468.95

52 Week's High

1,964

52 Week's Low

1,293.6

Book Value

245.94

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

826.28

P/E

32.32

EPS

47.51

Divi. Yield

2.6

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.79%

Institutions: 0.79%

Non-Institutions: 24.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

125.52

124.15

119.75

99.64

Net Worth

128.32

126.95

122.55

102.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.85

128.55

107.36

111.37

yoy growth (%)

-16.87

19.73

-3.59

25.59

Raw materials

-45.15

-51.82

-36.39

-36.56

As % of sales

42.25

40.31

33.89

32.83

Employee costs

-15.53

-18.23

-16.87

-15.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.93

18.41

21.42

26.24

Depreciation

-5.65

-5.34

-4.22

-4.66

Tax paid

-6.77

-5.29

-7.54

-9.64

Working capital

-3.65

-8.12

11.06

5.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.87

19.73

-3.59

25.59

Op profit growth

-38.62

-23.8

-21.02

41.11

EBIT growth

-51.48

-14.03

-18.35

68.93

Net profit growth

-107.12

-5.52

-16.33

68.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Gross Sales

113.4

113.68

108.75

99.66

98.61

Excise Duty

5.72

5.27

0

0

0

Net Sales

107.69

108.41

108.75

99.66

98.61

Other Operating Income

3.69

1.45

1.3

1.32

0.72

Other Income

2.45

2.8

0.8

2.31

1.13

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.45

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,611.3

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

745.95

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

455.5

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,535.7

32.32859.998.922.644.31245.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mukund Bhogale

Independent Director

Maithilee Tambolkar

Non Executive Director

Aniruddha Karve

Non Executive Director

Jonathan Percival

Independent Director

Ulhas N Gaoli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

Summary

Morganite Crucible (India) Limited is a part of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., a distinguished UK-based Group. The Company is recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-performance crucibles, foundry consumables, and allied refractory products. It dates back to 1856 when six Morgan Brothers began manufacturing their patented graphite crucibles in Battersea, now part of London, England. Esteemed clients include notable corporates such as Tata Group, Hindustan Pencil, Indian Railways, Jindal Saw, Titan Company Limited, Sundaram Clayton Group, Mahindra CIE, and Bajaj Auto, among others.Morganite Crucible (India) Limited (Formerly known Greaves Morganite Crucible Ltd.) jointly promoted by Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassan BV, was incorporated on January 13, 1986. The Company was renamed to Morganite Crucible (India) Limited from Greaves Morganite Crucible Limited effective on October 30, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and selling of silicon carbide and clay graphite crucibles and its accessories.The Molten Metal Systems business of Morgan Advanced Materials is recognized as a technology leader, providing crucibles and engineered consumables for the metals industry. Known for its extensive line of crucible shapes and sizes, Company manufacture products designed to precisely match the characteristics and operational performance to each customers metal melting, holding or transfer application. In addition to this, the world class crucibles
Company FAQs

What is the Morganite Crucible India Ltd share price today?

The Morganite Crucible India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1475.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Morganite Crucible India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is ₹826.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Morganite Crucible India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is 32.32 and 6.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Morganite Crucible India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morganite Crucible India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is ₹1293.6 and ₹1964 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Morganite Crucible India Ltd?

Morganite Crucible India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.86%, 3 Years at 17.89%, 1 Year at -1.42%, 6 Month at -1.39%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at -10.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Morganite Crucible India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Morganite Crucible India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.80 %
Public - 24.20 %

