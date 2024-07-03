Summary

Morganite Crucible (India) Limited is a part of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., a distinguished UK-based Group. The Company is recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-performance crucibles, foundry consumables, and allied refractory products. It dates back to 1856 when six Morgan Brothers began manufacturing their patented graphite crucibles in Battersea, now part of London, England. Esteemed clients include notable corporates such as Tata Group, Hindustan Pencil, Indian Railways, Jindal Saw, Titan Company Limited, Sundaram Clayton Group, Mahindra CIE, and Bajaj Auto, among others.Morganite Crucible (India) Limited (Formerly known Greaves Morganite Crucible Ltd.) jointly promoted by Morganite Crucible Limited and Morgan Terrassan BV, was incorporated on January 13, 1986. The Company was renamed to Morganite Crucible (India) Limited from Greaves Morganite Crucible Limited effective on October 30, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and selling of silicon carbide and clay graphite crucibles and its accessories.The Molten Metal Systems business of Morgan Advanced Materials is recognized as a technology leader, providing crucibles and engineered consumables for the metals industry. Known for its extensive line of crucible shapes and sizes, Company manufacture products designed to precisely match the characteristics and operational performance to each customers metal melting, holding or transfer application. In addition to this, the world class crucibles

