The Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2024 Approval of Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25, based on profitability and available surplus of the Company. The Board of Directors is pleased to declare interim dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share to those members whose name appear in the Register of Member / List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on November 26, 2024.