|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|30
|600
|Interim
|The Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2024 Approval of Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25, based on profitability and available surplus of the Company. The Board of Directors is pleased to declare interim dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share to those members whose name appear in the Register of Member / List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on November 26, 2024.
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|-
|12
|240
|Final
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
