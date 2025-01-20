Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.37
-0.18
8.97
0.95
Op profit growth
18.19
23.82
7.82
-17.28
EBIT growth
40.12
65.13
-23.87
-19.96
Net profit growth
45.4
73.37
-31.78
-12.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.33
21.73
17.51
17.7
EBIT margin
23.1
16.71
10.1
14.46
Net profit margin
13.04
9.09
5.23
8.36
RoCE
28.97
24.1
15.88
22.9
RoNW
4.51
3.62
2.32
3.82
RoA
4.08
3.27
2.05
3.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
57.75
36.32
20.42
31.01
Dividend per share
8
4
1
1
Cash EPS
34.22
6
-11.41
10.19
Book value per share
313.21
261.32
230.46
211.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.67
5.6
13.41
4.41
P/CEPS
12.95
33.93
-24.01
13.42
P/B
1.41
0.77
1.18
0.64
EV/EBIDTA
6.59
3.2
6.89
2.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
15.42
13.51
5.9
3.9
Tax payout
-37.17
-43.38
-48.04
-38.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.23
55.68
53.97
60.88
Inventory days
53.35
56.06
58.45
66.08
Creditor days
-63.18
-67.3
-89.34
-119.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-1,499.57
-42.49
Net debt / equity
-0.52
-0.39
-0.23
-0.29
Net debt / op. profit
-1.62
-1.19
-0.77
-0.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.83
-35.72
-39.83
-43.47
Employee costs
-16.05
-14.34
-12.7
-11.64
Other costs
-25.77
-28.19
-29.93
-27.17
