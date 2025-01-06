iifl-logo-icon 1
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,475.5
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Morganite Crucib FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.93

18.41

21.42

26.24

Depreciation

-5.65

-5.34

-4.22

-4.66

Tax paid

-6.77

-5.29

-7.54

-9.64

Working capital

-3.65

-8.12

11.06

5.64

Other operating items

Operating

-7.14

-0.34

20.71

17.57

Capital expenditure

3.6

13.15

6.57

-31.18

Free cash flow

-3.54

12.8

27.28

-13.6

Equity raised

205.59

180.02

155.62

129.44

Investing

0

0

0

-4.97

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

4.48

2.24

Net in cash

202.05

192.82

187.39

113.1

