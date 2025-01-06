Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.93
18.41
21.42
26.24
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.34
-4.22
-4.66
Tax paid
-6.77
-5.29
-7.54
-9.64
Working capital
-3.65
-8.12
11.06
5.64
Other operating items
Operating
-7.14
-0.34
20.71
17.57
Capital expenditure
3.6
13.15
6.57
-31.18
Free cash flow
-3.54
12.8
27.28
-13.6
Equity raised
205.59
180.02
155.62
129.44
Investing
0
0
0
-4.97
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
4.48
2.24
Net in cash
202.05
192.82
187.39
113.1
