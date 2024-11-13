Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MORGANITE CRUCIBLE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results with limited review of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 2. To consider the proposal of Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-25 The Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2024 In connection with above mentioned subject matter, please note the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on November 13, 2024 - 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter & half year ended as on September 30, 2024 were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. 2. Approval of Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25, based on profitability and available surplus of the Company. The Board of Directors is pleased to declare interim dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share to those members whose name appear in the Register of Member / List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on November 26, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MORGANITE CRUCIBLE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results with limited review of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. In connection with above mentioned subject matter, please note the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on August 13, 2024 - The Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended as on June 30, 2024 were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

MORGANITE CRUCIBLE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 at registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any Disclosure under Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024