Disclosure under Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Notice convening the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Proceedings of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed consolidated voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 13, 2024 for your information and record. The resolutions as stated in the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting were passed with requisite majority by the shareholders. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)