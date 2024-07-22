iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd AGM

1,370
(-1.10%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:06:00 PM

Morganite Crucib CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Aug 202421 May 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Notice convening the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Proceedings of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed consolidated voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 13, 2024 for your information and record. The resolutions as stated in the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting were passed with requisite majority by the shareholders. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Morganite Crucib: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.