Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.59
6.59
6.59
6.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.79
91.26
88.79
81.33
Net Worth
105.38
97.85
95.38
87.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2
1.12
1.68
0.28
Total Liabilities
107.38
98.97
97.06
88.2
Fixed Assets
17.07
15.64
15.77
15.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.15
73.03
80.84
44.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.39
0.39
0
Networking Capital
1.06
2.6
-0.85
27.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.1
5.25
1.68
4.86
Debtor Days
77.66
Other Current Assets
13.63
2.22
2.47
27.49
Sundry Creditors
-15.42
-0.31
-0.65
-1.17
Creditor Days
18.69
Other Current Liabilities
-4.25
-4.56
-4.35
-4.13
Cash
3.72
7.31
0.91
1.79
Total Assets
107.39
98.97
97.06
88.21
