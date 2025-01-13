iifl-logo-icon 1
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

148.6
(2.48%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.59

6.59

6.59

6.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.79

91.26

88.79

81.33

Net Worth

105.38

97.85

95.38

87.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2

1.12

1.68

0.28

Total Liabilities

107.38

98.97

97.06

88.2

Fixed Assets

17.07

15.64

15.77

15.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

85.15

73.03

80.84

44.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.39

0.39

0.39

0

Networking Capital

1.06

2.6

-0.85

27.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.1

5.25

1.68

4.86

Debtor Days

77.66

Other Current Assets

13.63

2.22

2.47

27.49

Sundry Creditors

-15.42

-0.31

-0.65

-1.17

Creditor Days

18.69

Other Current Liabilities

-4.25

-4.56

-4.35

-4.13

Cash

3.72

7.31

0.91

1.79

Total Assets

107.39

98.97

97.06

88.21

