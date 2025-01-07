iifl-logo-icon 1
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

153.7
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.84

12.97

6.23

30.29

yoy growth (%)

76

108.3

-79.43

30.11

Raw materials

-21.54

-12.19

-5.65

-5.27

As % of sales

94.34

93.99

90.79

17.41

Employee costs

-2.22

-2.12

-2.24

-11.12

As % of sales

9.73

16.39

36.03

36.71

Other costs

-1.21

-1.13

-1.88

-8.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.33

8.73

30.31

27.03

Operating profit

-2.15

-2.48

-3.56

5.7

OPM

-9.41

-19.12

-57.15

18.83

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.63

-0.78

-2.93

Interest expense

-0.34

-0.06

-0.06

-1.2

Other income

9.88

7.77

10.33

1.35

Profit before tax

6.78

4.59

5.92

2.92

Taxes

-0.86

-0.53

-16.97

-0.86

Tax rate

-12.7

-11.64

-286.33

-29.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.92

4.05

-11.04

2.06

Exceptional items

-6.94

0

64.59

0

Net profit

-1.02

4.05

53.54

2.06

yoy growth (%)

-125.14

-92.42

2,496.02

7.17

NPM

-4.46

31.27

859.52

6.8

