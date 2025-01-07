Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.84
12.97
6.23
30.29
yoy growth (%)
76
108.3
-79.43
30.11
Raw materials
-21.54
-12.19
-5.65
-5.27
As % of sales
94.34
93.99
90.79
17.41
Employee costs
-2.22
-2.12
-2.24
-11.12
As % of sales
9.73
16.39
36.03
36.71
Other costs
-1.21
-1.13
-1.88
-8.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.33
8.73
30.31
27.03
Operating profit
-2.15
-2.48
-3.56
5.7
OPM
-9.41
-19.12
-57.15
18.83
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.63
-0.78
-2.93
Interest expense
-0.34
-0.06
-0.06
-1.2
Other income
9.88
7.77
10.33
1.35
Profit before tax
6.78
4.59
5.92
2.92
Taxes
-0.86
-0.53
-16.97
-0.86
Tax rate
-12.7
-11.64
-286.33
-29.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.92
4.05
-11.04
2.06
Exceptional items
-6.94
0
64.59
0
Net profit
-1.02
4.05
53.54
2.06
yoy growth (%)
-125.14
-92.42
2,496.02
7.17
NPM
-4.46
31.27
859.52
6.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.