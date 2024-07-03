Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.88
13.89
15.18
5.79
7.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.88
13.89
15.18
5.79
7.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.76
19.59
4.48
3.03
3.07
Total Income
22.64
33.47
19.67
8.82
10.15
Total Expenditure
23.49
18.44
18.92
8.69
7.77
PBIDT
-0.85
15.04
0.74
0.12
2.37
Interest
0.49
0.4
0.2
0.03
0.01
PBDT
-1.34
14.64
0.54
0.1
2.36
Depreciation
1.05
1
0.46
0.11
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.57
0.66
0.16
0.35
0.73
Deferred Tax
0.73
4.22
0.58
-0.33
-0.8
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.68
8.75
-0.67
-0.03
2.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.75
-0.62
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.68
9.5
-0.05
-0.03
2.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
7.71
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.68
1.79
-0.05
-0.03
2.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.81
14.43
-0.07
-0.05
3.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.59
6.59
6.59
6.59
6.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.35
108.27
4.87
2.07
33.47
PBDTM(%)
-8.43
105.39
3.55
1.72
33.33
PATM(%)
-23.17
62.99
-4.41
-0.51
32.76
