Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

151
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.88

13.89

15.18

5.79

7.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.88

13.89

15.18

5.79

7.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.76

19.59

4.48

3.03

3.07

Total Income

22.64

33.47

19.67

8.82

10.15

Total Expenditure

23.49

18.44

18.92

8.69

7.77

PBIDT

-0.85

15.04

0.74

0.12

2.37

Interest

0.49

0.4

0.2

0.03

0.01

PBDT

-1.34

14.64

0.54

0.1

2.36

Depreciation

1.05

1

0.46

0.11

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.57

0.66

0.16

0.35

0.73

Deferred Tax

0.73

4.22

0.58

-0.33

-0.8

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.68

8.75

-0.67

-0.03

2.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.75

-0.62

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.68

9.5

-0.05

-0.03

2.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

7.71

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.68

1.79

-0.05

-0.03

2.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.81

14.43

-0.07

-0.05

3.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.59

6.59

6.59

6.59

6.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.35

108.27

4.87

2.07

33.47

PBDTM(%)

-8.43

105.39

3.55

1.72

33.33

PATM(%)

-23.17

62.99

-4.41

-0.51

32.76

