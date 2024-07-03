iifl-logo-icon 1
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Share Price

155.95
(-0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155
  • Day's High157
  • 52 Wk High261.9
  • Prev. Close157.25
  • Day's Low150.2
  • 52 Wk Low 144.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.39
  • P/E12.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.65
  • EPS12.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.67
  • Div. Yield1.59
View All Historical Data
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

155

Prev. Close

157.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1.39

Day's High

157

Day's Low

150.2

52 Week's High

261.9

52 Week's Low

144.7

Book Value

178.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.67

P/E

12.22

EPS

12.87

Divi. Yield

1.59

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.99%

Non-Promoter- 2.74%

Institutions: 2.74%

Non-Institutions: 24.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.59

6.59

6.59

6.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.79

91.26

88.79

81.33

Net Worth

105.38

97.85

95.38

87.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.84

12.97

6.23

30.29

yoy growth (%)

76

108.3

-79.43

30.11

Raw materials

-21.54

-12.19

-5.65

-5.27

As % of sales

94.34

93.99

90.79

17.41

Employee costs

-2.22

-2.12

-2.24

-11.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.78

4.59

5.92

2.92

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.63

-0.78

-2.93

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.53

-16.97

-0.86

Working capital

3.05

4.86

14.63

-6.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76

108.3

-79.43

30.11

Op profit growth

-13.35

-30.28

-162.38

-6.88

EBIT growth

53.1

-22.32

45.14

-5.34

Net profit growth

-125.14

-92.42

2,496.02

7.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

28.05

18.41

20.9

22.84

12.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.05

18.41

20.9

22.84

12.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.28

35.05

46.19

33.95

8.57

View Annually Results

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M M Dhanuka

Non Executive Director

Nikunj Dhunaka

Non Executive Director

S N Maheshwari

Independent Director

Anil Kochar

Independent Director

Shrikant Somani

Independent Director

Uma Acharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Labdhi Shah

Independent Director

Rajesh R Muni

Independent Director

Shanti Kumar Loonker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd (MPCL), a public limited company promoted by H P Dhanuka in 1976, manufactures Phthalic Anhydride (PA) and Maleic Anhydride (MA) from its plant at Raichur, Karnataka (12000 tpa capacity) and Taloja Maharashtra (5400 mt capacity) respectively. Presently, the Company is engaged in the trading of Orthoxylene, Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Benzoic Acid and other petrochemical products.MPCL has diversified into the manufacture of maleic anhydride at its plant at Taloja, New Bombay, with a capacity of 45,000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. MPCL promoted a new company, I G Petrochemicals, a 100% EOU, in collaboration with Lurgi, Germany to produce Pathalic Anhydride. The commercial production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA)-2 of IGPL plant commenced during 1999-2000.In 2000-01, to imporve the yield and the quality of PA, the company has recently changed the new catalyst in its plant at Raichur Plant. Due to erosion of networth the company has been referred to BIFR and subsequently the board has declared the company has Sick unit. IIBI was appointed as operating agency by BIFR.MPCL started its production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA) at its plant at Raichur in Karnataka in year 1976 with 3000 MTPA which was subsequently raised to 12000 MTPA. However due to economically unviable, the Plant was closed since July 2013. Effective 1st April, 2017 the Company transferred its Maleic Anhydride (MA) business by way of Slump Sale t
Company FAQs

What is the Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is ₹102.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is 12.22 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is ₹144.7 and ₹261.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd?

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.44%, 3 Years at 14.18%, 1 Year at -7.17%, 6 Month at -10.45%, 3 Month at -28.60% and 1 Month at -6.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.99 %
Institutions - 2.75 %
Public - 24.26 %

