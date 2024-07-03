Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹155
Prev. Close₹157.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.39
Day's High₹157
Day's Low₹150.2
52 Week's High₹261.9
52 Week's Low₹144.7
Book Value₹178.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.67
P/E12.22
EPS12.87
Divi. Yield1.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.59
6.59
6.59
6.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.79
91.26
88.79
81.33
Net Worth
105.38
97.85
95.38
87.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.84
12.97
6.23
30.29
yoy growth (%)
76
108.3
-79.43
30.11
Raw materials
-21.54
-12.19
-5.65
-5.27
As % of sales
94.34
93.99
90.79
17.41
Employee costs
-2.22
-2.12
-2.24
-11.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.78
4.59
5.92
2.92
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.63
-0.78
-2.93
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.53
-16.97
-0.86
Working capital
3.05
4.86
14.63
-6.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76
108.3
-79.43
30.11
Op profit growth
-13.35
-30.28
-162.38
-6.88
EBIT growth
53.1
-22.32
45.14
-5.34
Net profit growth
-125.14
-92.42
2,496.02
7.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
28.05
18.41
20.9
22.84
12.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.05
18.41
20.9
22.84
12.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.28
35.05
46.19
33.95
8.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M M Dhanuka
Non Executive Director
Nikunj Dhunaka
Non Executive Director
S N Maheshwari
Independent Director
Anil Kochar
Independent Director
Shrikant Somani
Independent Director
Uma Acharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Labdhi Shah
Independent Director
Rajesh R Muni
Independent Director
Shanti Kumar Loonker
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd (MPCL), a public limited company promoted by H P Dhanuka in 1976, manufactures Phthalic Anhydride (PA) and Maleic Anhydride (MA) from its plant at Raichur, Karnataka (12000 tpa capacity) and Taloja Maharashtra (5400 mt capacity) respectively. Presently, the Company is engaged in the trading of Orthoxylene, Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Benzoic Acid and other petrochemical products.MPCL has diversified into the manufacture of maleic anhydride at its plant at Taloja, New Bombay, with a capacity of 45,000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. MPCL promoted a new company, I G Petrochemicals, a 100% EOU, in collaboration with Lurgi, Germany to produce Pathalic Anhydride. The commercial production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA)-2 of IGPL plant commenced during 1999-2000.In 2000-01, to imporve the yield and the quality of PA, the company has recently changed the new catalyst in its plant at Raichur Plant. Due to erosion of networth the company has been referred to BIFR and subsequently the board has declared the company has Sick unit. IIBI was appointed as operating agency by BIFR.MPCL started its production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA) at its plant at Raichur in Karnataka in year 1976 with 3000 MTPA which was subsequently raised to 12000 MTPA. However due to economically unviable, the Plant was closed since July 2013. Effective 1st April, 2017 the Company transferred its Maleic Anhydride (MA) business by way of Slump Sale t
Read More
The Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is ₹102.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is 12.22 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd is ₹144.7 and ₹261.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.44%, 3 Years at 14.18%, 1 Year at -7.17%, 6 Month at -10.45%, 3 Month at -28.60% and 1 Month at -6.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.