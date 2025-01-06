iifl-logo-icon 1
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

151.1
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mysore Petro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.78

4.59

5.92

2.92

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.63

-0.78

-2.93

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.53

-16.97

-0.86

Working capital

3.05

4.86

14.63

-6.28

Other operating items

Operating

8.37

8.28

2.8

-7.14

Capital expenditure

0.01

-19.82

-90.56

3.03

Free cash flow

8.38

-11.53

-87.75

-4.11

Equity raised

165.99

158.34

52.35

48.23

Investing

5.3

21.5

7.36

1.49

Financing

0

-0.32

5.01

12.32

Dividends paid

0

0

1.31

0.65

Net in cash

179.67

167.98

-21.71

58.58

