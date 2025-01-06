Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.78
4.59
5.92
2.92
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.63
-0.78
-2.93
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.53
-16.97
-0.86
Working capital
3.05
4.86
14.63
-6.28
Other operating items
Operating
8.37
8.28
2.8
-7.14
Capital expenditure
0.01
-19.82
-90.56
3.03
Free cash flow
8.38
-11.53
-87.75
-4.11
Equity raised
165.99
158.34
52.35
48.23
Investing
5.3
21.5
7.36
1.49
Financing
0
-0.32
5.01
12.32
Dividends paid
0
0
1.31
0.65
Net in cash
179.67
167.98
-21.71
58.58
