|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76
108.3
-79.43
Op profit growth
-13.35
-30.28
-162.38
EBIT growth
108.62
-87.43
43.84
Net profit growth
-146.2
-93.22
387.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.41
-19.12
-57.15
18.83
EBIT margin
27.64
23.32
386.75
55.28
Net profit margin
-9.82
37.41
1,150.05
48.46
RoCE
3.54
1.91
20.67
RoNW
-0.33
0.77
16.02
RoA
-0.31
0.76
15.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.41
7.37
108.76
22.29
Dividend per share
2
2
2
1
Cash EPS
-4.31
6.4
107.52
17.82
Book value per share
247.7
252.93
223.42
115.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
-22.02
4.13
1
4.25
P/CEPS
-17.39
4.76
1.01
5.32
P/B
0.3
0.12
0.48
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
6.88
4.86
2.86
3.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.83
4.48
Tax payout
-437.85
-18.05
-70.63
-5.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.66
10.26
48.04
Inventory days
0
0
62.1
Creditor days
-24.31
-41.43
-65.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.52
-47.89
-352.26
-13.94
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.01
0
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
0.83
0.91
0.12
0.94
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.34
-93.99
-90.79
-17.41
Employee costs
-9.73
-16.39
-36.03
-36.71
Other costs
-5.33
-8.73
-30.31
-27.03
