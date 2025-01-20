iifl-logo-icon 1
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

153.2
(3.86%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:23:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76

108.3

-79.43

Op profit growth

-13.35

-30.28

-162.38

EBIT growth

108.62

-87.43

43.84

Net profit growth

-146.2

-93.22

387.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.41

-19.12

-57.15

18.83

EBIT margin

27.64

23.32

386.75

55.28

Net profit margin

-9.82

37.41

1,150.05

48.46

RoCE

3.54

1.91

20.67

RoNW

-0.33

0.77

16.02

RoA

-0.31

0.76

15.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.41

7.37

108.76

22.29

Dividend per share

2

2

2

1

Cash EPS

-4.31

6.4

107.52

17.82

Book value per share

247.7

252.93

223.42

115.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

-22.02

4.13

1

4.25

P/CEPS

-17.39

4.76

1.01

5.32

P/B

0.3

0.12

0.48

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

6.88

4.86

2.86

3.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.83

4.48

Tax payout

-437.85

-18.05

-70.63

-5.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.66

10.26

48.04

Inventory days

0

0

62.1

Creditor days

-24.31

-41.43

-65.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-18.52

-47.89

-352.26

-13.94

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.01

0

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

0.83

0.91

0.12

0.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.34

-93.99

-90.79

-17.41

Employee costs

-9.73

-16.39

-36.03

-36.71

Other costs

-5.33

-8.73

-30.31

-27.03

