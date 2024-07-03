Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Summary

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd (MPCL), a public limited company promoted by H P Dhanuka in 1976, manufactures Phthalic Anhydride (PA) and Maleic Anhydride (MA) from its plant at Raichur, Karnataka (12000 tpa capacity) and Taloja Maharashtra (5400 mt capacity) respectively. Presently, the Company is engaged in the trading of Orthoxylene, Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Benzoic Acid and other petrochemical products.MPCL has diversified into the manufacture of maleic anhydride at its plant at Taloja, New Bombay, with a capacity of 45,000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. MPCL promoted a new company, I G Petrochemicals, a 100% EOU, in collaboration with Lurgi, Germany to produce Pathalic Anhydride. The commercial production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA)-2 of IGPL plant commenced during 1999-2000.In 2000-01, to imporve the yield and the quality of PA, the company has recently changed the new catalyst in its plant at Raichur Plant. Due to erosion of networth the company has been referred to BIFR and subsequently the board has declared the company has Sick unit. IIBI was appointed as operating agency by BIFR.MPCL started its production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA) at its plant at Raichur in Karnataka in year 1976 with 3000 MTPA which was subsequently raised to 12000 MTPA. However due to economically unviable, the Plant was closed since July 2013. Effective 1st April, 2017 the Company transferred its Maleic Anhydride (MA) business by way of Slump Sale to I G Petrochemicals Limited and presently engaged in trading of organic & inorganic chemicals.