Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Mysore Petro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Appointment of Independent Directors Re-Appointment on Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31St March 2024 and 2. Recommend Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have: 1. Approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommend a Dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

