Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Appointment of Independent Directors Re-Appointment on Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

MYSORE PETRO CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31St March 2024 and 2. Recommend Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have: 1. Approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommend a Dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024