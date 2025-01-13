Natraj Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.96
42.49
41.71
32.32
Net Worth
33.71
46.24
45.46
36.07
Minority Interest
Debt
40.08
33.69
27.24
22.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.94
0.88
0.75
0.62
Total Liabilities
74.73
80.81
73.45
58.87
Fixed Assets
5.48
5.83
4.12
2.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0.44
0.64
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
68.04
72.15
63.88
55.97
Inventories
44.49
56.09
39.91
45.11
Inventory Days
112.6
Sundry Debtors
16.99
12.3
17.22
14.71
Debtor Days
36.72
Other Current Assets
9.66
12.06
9.09
5.77
Sundry Creditors
-1.74
-6.53
-0.99
-7.45
Creditor Days
18.59
Other Current Liabilities
-1.36
-1.77
-1.35
-2.17
Cash
0.71
2.4
4.82
0.24
Total Assets
74.73
80.82
73.46
58.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.