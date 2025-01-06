iifl-logo-icon 1
Natraj Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.6
(1.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Natraj Proteins Ltd

Natraj Proteins FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.97

0.32

1.78

0.31

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.63

-0.59

-0.63

Tax paid

-0.58

0.01

-0.17

-0.08

Working capital

-10.19

-19.27

40.16

-2.23

Other operating items

Operating

-10.19

-19.56

41.16

-2.63

Capital expenditure

-0.1

0.73

0.01

0

Free cash flow

-10.3

-18.82

41.17

-2.63

Equity raised

63.81

62.11

57.89

57.52

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-8.68

-23.32

35.3

-0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.82

19.96

134.37

54.53

