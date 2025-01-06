Natraj Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.97
0.32
1.78
0.31
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.63
-0.59
-0.63
Tax paid
-0.58
0.01
-0.17
-0.08
Working capital
-10.19
-19.27
40.16
-2.23
Other operating items
Operating
-10.19
-19.56
41.16
-2.63
Capital expenditure
-0.1
0.73
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-10.3
-18.82
41.17
-2.63
Equity raised
63.81
62.11
57.89
57.52
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-8.68
-23.32
35.3
-0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.82
19.96
134.37
54.53
No Record Found
