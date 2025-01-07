Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.21
154.12
195.53
258.43
yoy growth (%)
-5.12
-21.17
-24.33
28.62
Raw materials
-134.67
-142.89
-171.15
-237.17
As % of sales
92.1
92.71
87.52
91.77
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.32
-1.24
-1.27
As % of sales
0.8
0.85
0.63
0.49
Other costs
-7.27
-5.37
-16.71
-16.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.97
3.49
8.55
6.2
Operating profit
3.08
4.52
6.42
3.95
OPM
2.1
2.93
3.28
1.52
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.63
-0.59
-0.63
Interest expense
-1.81
-3.61
-4.27
-3.56
Other income
0.1
0.04
0.23
0.55
Profit before tax
0.97
0.32
1.78
0.31
Taxes
-0.58
0.01
-0.17
-0.08
Tax rate
-59.76
4.55
-9.94
-27.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.33
1.6
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.33
1.6
0.22
yoy growth (%)
16.1
-78.89
606.37
-104.27
NPM
0.26
0.21
0.82
0.08
