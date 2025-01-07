iifl-logo-icon 1
Natraj Proteins Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.56
(-4.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.21

154.12

195.53

258.43

yoy growth (%)

-5.12

-21.17

-24.33

28.62

Raw materials

-134.67

-142.89

-171.15

-237.17

As % of sales

92.1

92.71

87.52

91.77

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.32

-1.24

-1.27

As % of sales

0.8

0.85

0.63

0.49

Other costs

-7.27

-5.37

-16.71

-16.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.97

3.49

8.55

6.2

Operating profit

3.08

4.52

6.42

3.95

OPM

2.1

2.93

3.28

1.52

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.63

-0.59

-0.63

Interest expense

-1.81

-3.61

-4.27

-3.56

Other income

0.1

0.04

0.23

0.55

Profit before tax

0.97

0.32

1.78

0.31

Taxes

-0.58

0.01

-0.17

-0.08

Tax rate

-59.76

4.55

-9.94

-27.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.33

1.6

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.33

1.6

0.22

yoy growth (%)

16.1

-78.89

606.37

-104.27

NPM

0.26

0.21

0.82

0.08

