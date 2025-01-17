Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
664.5
|62.42
|84,482.62
|529
|1.45
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,853.1
|67.46
|67,106.61
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
267.75
|33.36
|35,123.81
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
340.6
|30.74
|5,156.64
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
469.8
|390.34
|1,289.03
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
