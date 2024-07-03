SectorEdible Oil
Open₹48
Prev. Close₹47.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹48
Day's Low₹45.1
52 Week's High₹68.81
52 Week's Low₹38.5
Book Value₹82.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.96
42.49
41.71
32.32
Net Worth
33.71
46.24
45.46
36.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.21
154.12
195.53
258.43
yoy growth (%)
-5.12
-21.17
-24.33
28.62
Raw materials
-134.67
-142.89
-171.15
-237.17
As % of sales
92.1
92.71
87.52
91.77
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.32
-1.24
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.97
0.32
1.78
0.31
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.63
-0.59
-0.63
Tax paid
-0.58
0.01
-0.17
-0.08
Working capital
-10.19
-19.27
40.16
-2.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.12
-21.17
-24.33
28.62
Op profit growth
-31.76
-29.62
62.47
-322.39
EBIT growth
-29.13
-35.02
56.21
-300.55
Net profit growth
16.1
-78.89
606.37
-104.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kailash Chand Sharma
Whole-time Director
Sharad Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Namita Sharma
Independent Director
Rajendra Singh Tomar
Non Executive Director
Amit Koserwal
Independent Director
Vishal Kumar
Independent Director
Praneet Mishra
Incorporated in November, 1990, Natraj Proteins Ltd set up a solvent extraction plant for the manufacture of crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. The company was promoted by Surendra Singh Arora, Kailash Chandra Sharma and Jagdish Prasad Agarwal. The company manufactures crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. Due to the delay in the implementation of the project to set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant for processing soyabean, rapeseed, rapeseed oil cake, and other oil bearing substances and a refinery of 50 tpd at Nagpur Kalan, Madhya Pradesh, commercial production commenced only in 1994. A public issue was made at par aggregating to Rs.212 lacs.In 2023, the Company established Rice Mill for custom milling business activities and installation of Solar Plant approval. Solar Plant for captive consumption was also implemented. The technology selected by the company for solvent plant and refinery proved within the country and the Company made all the efforts to update its technology. A new Refined Oil Poustik was launched in 2001. The Company has been catering to the Soy Edible Oil industry for nearly three decades. Also, it has been consistently pushing technology frontiers for more than 26 years, to meet the challenging demands of edible soya oil. A three-stage quality control module is adopted which includes stringent check on incoming rawmaterial, in-process control and final testing. Prior to the shipping of product, the Company conduct
The Natraj Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd is ₹16.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Natraj Proteins Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natraj Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natraj Proteins Ltd is ₹38.5 and ₹68.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Natraj Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.18%, 3 Years at -37.03%, 1 Year at 9.49%, 6 Month at -4.93%, 3 Month at -3.90% and 1 Month at 2.41%.
