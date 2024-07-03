iifl-logo-icon 1
Natraj Proteins Ltd Share Price

45.1
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48
  • Day's High48
  • 52 Wk High68.81
  • Prev. Close47.09
  • Day's Low45.1
  • 52 Wk Low 38.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Natraj Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

48

Prev. Close

47.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0.77

Day's High

48

Day's Low

45.1

52 Week's High

68.81

52 Week's Low

38.5

Book Value

82.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Natraj Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Natraj Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Natraj Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.63%

Non-Promoter- 1.93%

Institutions: 1.92%

Non-Institutions: 55.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Natraj Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.96

42.49

41.71

32.32

Net Worth

33.71

46.24

45.46

36.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.21

154.12

195.53

258.43

yoy growth (%)

-5.12

-21.17

-24.33

28.62

Raw materials

-134.67

-142.89

-171.15

-237.17

As % of sales

92.1

92.71

87.52

91.77

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.32

-1.24

-1.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.97

0.32

1.78

0.31

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.63

-0.59

-0.63

Tax paid

-0.58

0.01

-0.17

-0.08

Working capital

-10.19

-19.27

40.16

-2.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.12

-21.17

-24.33

28.62

Op profit growth

-31.76

-29.62

62.47

-322.39

EBIT growth

-29.13

-35.02

56.21

-300.55

Net profit growth

16.1

-78.89

606.37

-104.27

No Record Found

Natraj Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Natraj Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kailash Chand Sharma

Whole-time Director

Sharad Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Namita Sharma

Independent Director

Rajendra Singh Tomar

Non Executive Director

Amit Koserwal

Independent Director

Vishal Kumar

Independent Director

Praneet Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Natraj Proteins Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in November, 1990, Natraj Proteins Ltd set up a solvent extraction plant for the manufacture of crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. The company was promoted by Surendra Singh Arora, Kailash Chandra Sharma and Jagdish Prasad Agarwal. The company manufactures crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. Due to the delay in the implementation of the project to set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant for processing soyabean, rapeseed, rapeseed oil cake, and other oil bearing substances and a refinery of 50 tpd at Nagpur Kalan, Madhya Pradesh, commercial production commenced only in 1994. A public issue was made at par aggregating to Rs.212 lacs.In 2023, the Company established Rice Mill for custom milling business activities and installation of Solar Plant approval. Solar Plant for captive consumption was also implemented. The technology selected by the company for solvent plant and refinery proved within the country and the Company made all the efforts to update its technology. A new Refined Oil Poustik was launched in 2001. The Company has been catering to the Soy Edible Oil industry for nearly three decades. Also, it has been consistently pushing technology frontiers for more than 26 years, to meet the challenging demands of edible soya oil. A three-stage quality control module is adopted which includes stringent check on incoming rawmaterial, in-process control and final testing. Prior to the shipping of product, the Company conduct
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Natraj Proteins Ltd share price today?

The Natraj Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natraj Proteins Ltd is ₹16.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Natraj Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Natraj Proteins Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Natraj Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natraj Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natraj Proteins Ltd is ₹38.5 and ₹68.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Natraj Proteins Ltd?

Natraj Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.18%, 3 Years at -37.03%, 1 Year at 9.49%, 6 Month at -4.93%, 3 Month at -3.90% and 1 Month at 2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Natraj Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Natraj Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.63 %
Institutions - 1.93 %
Public - 55.44 %

