The Members of

Natraj Proteins Ltd.

Report on the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Natraj Proteins Ltd, (the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended as on that date, a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements gives the information required by the Companies Act 2013("the Act") in the manner so required and gives a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended ( IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as on 31st March 2024, the Loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and Changes in equity for the year ended as on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ( SA) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence that is obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statement section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statement. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Provisions and Contingent liabilities in respect of certain litigations of Assessment of Direct and Indirect Taxes not acknowledged as debt. Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the contingent liabilities include the following: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including other matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Claims made against the company are significant. These are pending for decision before relevant forums and consequential and possible impact thereof and provisions/ disclosure required have been based on the managements assessment of the probability of the occurrence of the liability. a. Understanding the current status of the litigations/tax assessments; b. Examining communication received from various Tax Authorities/ relevant forums and follow up action thereon; c. Evaluating the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to available independent legal / tax advice; The Companys assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgment, past experience, and advices from independent tax consultants wherever considered necessary. d. Discussion with the management on the development in these cases during the year ended 31st march 2024; and Accordingly, the management does not expect that the above claims/obligations (including under litigation), when ultimately concluded and determined, will have a material and adverse effect on the companys results of operations or financial condition. e. Review of the disclosures made by the company in the financial statements in this regard and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration and the likely outcome We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information and presentation of its report (Hereinafter called as "Board Report"). The other information comprises the information included in the Board s Report including Annexure to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and report on corporate governance, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance and describe necessary actions required as per applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India ,including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent ; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of Financial Statements:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our report. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the act: the accounting and auditing standards and matter which are required to be included in audit report under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditings (SA) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work. (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the Matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequence of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, as a statement on the maters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in the Equity and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in Annexure B to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements as on 31/03/2024. Refer to Note No 30. B , 20 (4) to the Financial Statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts as at the year-end for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds( which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ( "Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds ( which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from the any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding parties ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries:

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused to us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of the Rule 11 (e), as provided above contains any material mis- statement.

v. The company has neither declared dividend nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The Company is maintaining its books of account manually during the year. Consequently, the company is not required to comply with the provisions related to audit trail and reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 is not applicable.

For BHUTORIA GANESAN & CO ICAI Firm Reg No: 004465C Chartered Accountants CA. R GOKULAKRISHNAN PARTNER M.NO 402792 Place: Bhopal Date: 27.05.2024 UDIN: 24402792BKHHOH6472

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Natraj Proteins Limited of even date]

(I) (a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years in phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (which are included under the head ‘Property, Plant and Equipment) (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 2(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings which have been initiated or pending against the company as at 31st March,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 ( as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(II) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory except goods in transit at reasonable intervals during the year. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management, in our opinion, is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. In respect of inventories lying with third parties, these have been substantially confirmed by them. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no discrepancies exceeding 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the books records were not material and have been dealt with in books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company except as follows:

Quarter Name of the Bank Particulars Amount as per books of account (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement ( Rs. in Lakhs) Amount of difference (Rs, in Lakhs) Whether the return/ statement subsequently rectified June 23 Bank of Baroda Stock and receivables (upto 90 Days) net of creditors 3252.05 3154.08 97.97 No September 23 Bank of Baroda Stock and receivables (upto 90 Days) net of creditors 2944.17 2811.98 132.19 No December 23 Bank of Baroda Stock & receivables (upto 90 Days) net of creditors 3811.33 3697.30 114.03 No

(III) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) (A&B) and 3 (iii) (b,c,d,e &f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(IV) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security during the year and therefore the relevant provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(V) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company, has not accepted any deposits during the year, had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year and there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

(VI) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, We have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(VII) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including GST, provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of Excise , value added tax, Cess, Electricity Duty and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, GST, duty of customs, service tax, cess, electricity duty and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and as per the records of the company, there are no material dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, VAT and Cess which have not been deposited on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Year to which it pertains Forum at which case is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 15.90 1994-95 1995-96 1996-97 Before Settlement/ Commission Petition filed before MP High Court Jabalpur for stay. MP VAT Act 2002 VAT 5.05 2006-07 MP Commercial Appellate Board, Bhopal Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 15.02 2018-19 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax - TDS 1.82 Various Years TRACES

(IX) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the termloans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company does not have subsidiaries,associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company does not have subsidiaries,associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(X) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purpose for which those are raised during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (X)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(X)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(XI) (a) Based on our audit procedures performed, and according to the information and explanations given by the management to us, no material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section 12 of section 143 of Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Or We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year (and upto the date of this report) while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(XII) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly,paragraph 3(xii) (a,b,c) of the Order is not applicable.

(XIII) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(XIV) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, thecompany has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued during the year and till date, indetermining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(XV) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as per section 192 of Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(XVI) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of IndiaAct 1934. (2 of 1934). Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a & b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a core investment Company (CIC)within the group (as defined in the core investment companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)( c & d )of the order is not applicable.

(XVII) The company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 1211.07 Lakhs in the current year and there are no suchcash loss incurred in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(XVIII) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year, Accordingly, provisions ofclause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable.

(XIX) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisations of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, is causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(XX) (a) The Company does not have any projects other than ongoing projects towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and therefore, there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with section 135(5) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.

(XXI) There is no consolidation of financial statements, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of NATRAJ PROTIENS LTD on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NATRAJ PROTEINS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.