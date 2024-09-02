iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Natraj Proteins Ltd AGM

42.02
(-1.43%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Natraj Proteins CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board was held on 02.09.2024 at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:10 P.M. at the Registered Office in which the Board has taken the following decisions:- 1. Approval for the Re-appointment of Mr. Kailash Chand Sharma (DIN: 00012900) as the CMD of the company ; 2. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Amit koserwal (DIN:06823437) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2024; 3. Finalization of the Annual Book Closure of the Company for the 33rd Annual General Meeting; 4. Finalization of the Cut-off Date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting and E-voting at the 33rd Annual General Meeting; 5. Approval of the appointment of Scrutinizer for the E-voting process; 6. Approval of the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting. Submission of the proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday,27th September,204, pursuant to Regulation 30(2),read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Declaration of Remote Voting and E-voting Results of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015 in relation to the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September,2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Natraj Proteins: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Natraj Proteins Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.