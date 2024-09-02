We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board was held on 02.09.2024 at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:10 P.M. at the Registered Office in which the Board has taken the following decisions:- 1. Approval for the Re-appointment of Mr. Kailash Chand Sharma (DIN: 00012900) as the CMD of the company ; 2. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Amit koserwal (DIN:06823437) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2024; 3. Finalization of the Annual Book Closure of the Company for the 33rd Annual General Meeting; 4. Finalization of the Cut-off Date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting and E-voting at the 33rd Annual General Meeting; 5. Approval of the appointment of Scrutinizer for the E-voting process; 6. Approval of the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting. Submission of the proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday,27th September,204, pursuant to Regulation 30(2),read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Declaration of Remote Voting and E-voting Results of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015 in relation to the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September,2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)