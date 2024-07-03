Natraj Proteins Ltd Summary

Incorporated in November, 1990, Natraj Proteins Ltd set up a solvent extraction plant for the manufacture of crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. The company was promoted by Surendra Singh Arora, Kailash Chandra Sharma and Jagdish Prasad Agarwal. The company manufactures crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. Due to the delay in the implementation of the project to set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant for processing soyabean, rapeseed, rapeseed oil cake, and other oil bearing substances and a refinery of 50 tpd at Nagpur Kalan, Madhya Pradesh, commercial production commenced only in 1994. A public issue was made at par aggregating to Rs.212 lacs.In 2023, the Company established Rice Mill for custom milling business activities and installation of Solar Plant approval. Solar Plant for captive consumption was also implemented. The technology selected by the company for solvent plant and refinery proved within the country and the Company made all the efforts to update its technology. A new Refined Oil Poustik was launched in 2001. The Company has been catering to the Soy Edible Oil industry for nearly three decades. Also, it has been consistently pushing technology frontiers for more than 26 years, to meet the challenging demands of edible soya oil. A three-stage quality control module is adopted which includes stringent check on incoming rawmaterial, in-process control and final testing. Prior to the shipping of product, the Company conducts thorough inspection toensure that they comply with clients specifications.