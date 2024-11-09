Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results NATRAJ PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: 1. Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half year ended 30th September,2024. 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half year ended 30th September,2024. 3. Approval of the Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Half year ended 30th September,2024; 4. Approval of the Un-Audited Statement of Cash Flow for the Half year ended 30th September,2024; and 5. Any other business. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, 9th day of November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. and was concluded at 5.30 P.M. and the following decisions were taken: 1. Considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board was held on 02.09.2024 at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:10 P.M. at the Registered Office in which the Board has taken the following decisions:- 1. Approval for the Re-appointment of Mr. Kailash Chand Sharma (DIN: 00012900) as the CMD of the company ; 2. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Amit koserwal (DIN:06823437) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2024; 3. Finalization of the Annual Book Closure of the Company for the 33rd Annual General Meeting; 4. Finalization of the Cut-off Date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting and E-voting at the 33rd Annual General Meeting; 5. Approval of the appointment of Scrutinizer for the E-voting process; 6. Approval of the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

NATRAJ PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as may be applicable we are pleased to inform that 02/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the company situated at Nagpur Kalan Ordinance Factory Road Itarsi (M.P.) 461111 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. Other Routine Business Items. We are pleased to submit Un-Audited Standalone Quarterly Financial Results for Quarter ended June 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

NATRAJ PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow Statement of change in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Other Routine Business Items. Pursuant to Re. 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are please to submit the Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Read less.. Intimation of pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for change in CS and compliance Officer of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024