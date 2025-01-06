Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.01
7.9
2.02
3.6
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.66
-1
-1.06
Tax paid
-1.17
-1.78
0.12
-0.8
Working capital
1.74
-7.71
1.05
3
Other operating items
Operating
5.83
-2.26
2.19
4.73
Capital expenditure
-1.8
-2.25
-0.74
0.58
Free cash flow
4.03
-4.51
1.45
5.31
Equity raised
94.51
86.24
83.3
81.19
Investing
2.22
16.02
2.32
-3.58
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.25
Net in cash
100.76
97.75
87.09
84.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.