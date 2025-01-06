iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd

Neelamalai Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.01

7.9

2.02

3.6

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.66

-1

-1.06

Tax paid

-1.17

-1.78

0.12

-0.8

Working capital

1.74

-7.71

1.05

3

Other operating items

Operating

5.83

-2.26

2.19

4.73

Capital expenditure

-1.8

-2.25

-0.74

0.58

Free cash flow

4.03

-4.51

1.45

5.31

Equity raised

94.51

86.24

83.3

81.19

Investing

2.22

16.02

2.32

-3.58

Financing

0

0

0.02

0.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.25

Net in cash

100.76

97.75

87.09

84.22

