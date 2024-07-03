iifl-logo-icon 1
4,305
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open4,262.65
  • Day's High4,305
  • 52 Wk High5,390
  • Prev. Close4,262.65
  • Day's Low4,200
  • 52 Wk Low 3,500
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E34.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,142.95
  • EPS123.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)267.8
  • Div. Yield1.17
No Records Found

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

4,262.65

Prev. Close

4,262.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

4,305

Day's Low

4,200

52 Week's High

5,390

52 Week's Low

3,500

Book Value

1,142.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

267.8

P/E

34.6

EPS

123.2

Divi. Yield

1.17

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 50

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.68%

Institutions: 0.68%

Non-Institutions: 26.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.62

0.62

0.62

0.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.86

53.98

50.61

48.74

Net Worth

67.48

54.6

51.23

49.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.56

29.45

25.86

29.7

yoy growth (%)

0.39

13.88

-12.95

2.01

Raw materials

-4.37

-7.99

-4.93

-6.7

As % of sales

14.79

27.15

19.08

22.55

Employee costs

-14.98

-13.29

-14.23

-13.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.01

7.9

2.02

3.6

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.66

-1

-1.06

Tax paid

-1.17

-1.78

0.12

-0.8

Working capital

1.74

-7.71

1.05

3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.39

13.88

-12.95

2.01

Op profit growth

-256.67

-148.89

-373.46

-153.42

EBIT growth

-24.18

290.18

-43.8

19.5

Net profit growth

-27.04

208.73

-23.2

2.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25.34

24.93

29.57

29.45

25.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.34

24.93

29.57

29.45

25.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.76

33.6

35.47

25.38

19.35

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajit Thomas

Executive Director

Shanthi Thomas

Independent Director

F. S. Mohan Eddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Lakshmi Narasimhan

Independent Director

Kavitha Vijay

Independent Director

S. Ganesan

Independent Director

M Meyyappan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd was incorporated on April 21, 1943 as a plantation company based in the Nilgiris. The Company was formerly known as Neelamalai Tea & Coffee Estate & Industries, which got its present name on November 17, 1986.The Company engages in production and sale of tea in India and internationally. The main estates under the Company are Katary Estate and Sutton Estate. The Company is based in Coonoor, India. It follow all ethical norms and have adopted integrated pest and disease management techniques to keep the residues within the EU norms. The factory has facilities to produce Orthodox and CTC teas.Good manufacturing practices and HACCP systems are being followed in the factory .Currently, the Company produce 90% orthodox teas and 10% CTC teas. It further produce Speciality teas in winter like Silver tips,SFTGFOP (semifermented muscatale flavoured teas)and Oolong teas. The teas are directly exported to UK, Poland, Russia, Germany and USA and also sold through auctions.In 1925, Alfred Vedam Thomas (ATV) demolished a myth. He proved that it was not just the British who could manage plantations by starting a 300 acre tea plantation at Pasuparai, Tamil Nadu. From the original tea plantation, AVT made steady progress over the years moving on into rubber, coffee, vanilla, pepper and cardamom. Presently, AVT is a Rs. 1200 Crore Company with a strong local and overseas presence in branded packaged goods, bulk commodities, beverages and the spices market.
Company FAQs

What is the Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4305 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is ₹267.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is 34.6 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is ₹3500 and ₹5390 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd?

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.96%, 3 Years at 4.11%, 1 Year at 8.80%, 6 Month at 2.98%, 3 Month at -10.79% and 1 Month at -2.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.45 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 26.87 %

