SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹4,262.65
Prev. Close₹4,262.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹4,305
Day's Low₹4,200
52 Week's High₹5,390
52 Week's Low₹3,500
Book Value₹1,142.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)267.8
P/E34.6
EPS123.2
Divi. Yield1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.86
53.98
50.61
48.74
Net Worth
67.48
54.6
51.23
49.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.56
29.45
25.86
29.7
yoy growth (%)
0.39
13.88
-12.95
2.01
Raw materials
-4.37
-7.99
-4.93
-6.7
As % of sales
14.79
27.15
19.08
22.55
Employee costs
-14.98
-13.29
-14.23
-13.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.01
7.9
2.02
3.6
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.66
-1
-1.06
Tax paid
-1.17
-1.78
0.12
-0.8
Working capital
1.74
-7.71
1.05
3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.39
13.88
-12.95
2.01
Op profit growth
-256.67
-148.89
-373.46
-153.42
EBIT growth
-24.18
290.18
-43.8
19.5
Net profit growth
-27.04
208.73
-23.2
2.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25.34
24.93
29.57
29.45
25.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.34
24.93
29.57
29.45
25.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.76
33.6
35.47
25.38
19.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajit Thomas
Executive Director
Shanthi Thomas
Independent Director
F. S. Mohan Eddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Lakshmi Narasimhan
Independent Director
Kavitha Vijay
Independent Director
S. Ganesan
Independent Director
M Meyyappan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd was incorporated on April 21, 1943 as a plantation company based in the Nilgiris. The Company was formerly known as Neelamalai Tea & Coffee Estate & Industries, which got its present name on November 17, 1986.The Company engages in production and sale of tea in India and internationally. The main estates under the Company are Katary Estate and Sutton Estate. The Company is based in Coonoor, India. It follow all ethical norms and have adopted integrated pest and disease management techniques to keep the residues within the EU norms. The factory has facilities to produce Orthodox and CTC teas.Good manufacturing practices and HACCP systems are being followed in the factory .Currently, the Company produce 90% orthodox teas and 10% CTC teas. It further produce Speciality teas in winter like Silver tips,SFTGFOP (semifermented muscatale flavoured teas)and Oolong teas. The teas are directly exported to UK, Poland, Russia, Germany and USA and also sold through auctions.In 1925, Alfred Vedam Thomas (ATV) demolished a myth. He proved that it was not just the British who could manage plantations by starting a 300 acre tea plantation at Pasuparai, Tamil Nadu. From the original tea plantation, AVT made steady progress over the years moving on into rubber, coffee, vanilla, pepper and cardamom. Presently, AVT is a Rs. 1200 Crore Company with a strong local and overseas presence in branded packaged goods, bulk commodities, beverages and the spices market.
The Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4305 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is ₹267.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is 34.6 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd is ₹3500 and ₹5390 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.96%, 3 Years at 4.11%, 1 Year at 8.80%, 6 Month at 2.98%, 3 Month at -10.79% and 1 Month at -2.01%.
