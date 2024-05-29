Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024- Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Remote E-voting facility & E-voting during 81st AGM on 20-08-2024 Record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend & 81st AGM is 13-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - 81st AGM held on 20.08.2024-Proceedings and details of voting results - Regulations 30 and 44(3) Outcome of 81st AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)