Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

4,252
(-1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.3

6.53

5.21

7.1

7.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.3

6.53

5.21

7.1

7.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.42

5.54

11.06

11.09

19.16

Total Income

12.71

12.07

16.27

18.19

26.98

Total Expenditure

6.32

7.7

7.39

8.03

7.63

PBIDT

6.39

4.37

8.88

10.16

19.35

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

6.39

4.36

8.88

10.16

19.35

Depreciation

0.28

0.26

0.3

0.2

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.22

0.08

0.45

-0.11

0.46

Deferred Tax

-0.23

-0.06

0.41

0.13

0.75

Reported Profit After Tax

6.12

4.08

7.72

9.94

17.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.12

4.08

7.72

9.94

17.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.93

3.85

0

12.6

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.12

5.01

3.87

9.94

5.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

98.36

65.6

124.07

159.82

287.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.62

0.62

0.62

0.62

0.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

101.42

66.92

170.44

143.09

247.44

PBDTM(%)

101.42

66.76

170.44

143.09

247.44

PATM(%)

97.14

62.48

148.17

140

229.02

