Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.3
6.53
5.21
7.1
7.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.3
6.53
5.21
7.1
7.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.42
5.54
11.06
11.09
19.16
Total Income
12.71
12.07
16.27
18.19
26.98
Total Expenditure
6.32
7.7
7.39
8.03
7.63
PBIDT
6.39
4.37
8.88
10.16
19.35
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
6.39
4.36
8.88
10.16
19.35
Depreciation
0.28
0.26
0.3
0.2
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.22
0.08
0.45
-0.11
0.46
Deferred Tax
-0.23
-0.06
0.41
0.13
0.75
Reported Profit After Tax
6.12
4.08
7.72
9.94
17.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.12
4.08
7.72
9.94
17.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.93
3.85
0
12.6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.12
5.01
3.87
9.94
5.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
98.36
65.6
124.07
159.82
287.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
101.42
66.92
170.44
143.09
247.44
PBDTM(%)
101.42
66.76
170.44
143.09
247.44
PATM(%)
97.14
62.48
148.17
140
229.02
