Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,268
(0.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20.13

19.39

23.32

23.67

20.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.13

19.39

23.32

23.67

20.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.69

28.17

27.88

19.76

15.23

Total Income

54.83

47.57

51.2

43.43

36.15

Total Expenditure

21.78

20.4

22.27

22.11

21.68

PBIDT

33.05

27.17

28.94

21.32

14.47

Interest

0

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

PBDT

33.04

27.15

28.93

21.31

14.45

Depreciation

0.56

0.6

0.54

0.48

0.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.35

1.01

1.1

1.26

0.16

Deferred Tax

0.82

-0.28

0.17

-0.05

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

31.31

25.83

27.12

19.62

13.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

31.31

25.83

27.12

19.62

13.46

Extra-ordinary Items

12.97

0

0

0.49

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.34

25.83

27.12

19.13

13.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

503.34

415.2

435.91

312.82

214.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

100

0

100

Equity

0.62

0.62

0.62

0.63

0.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

164.18

140.12

124.09

90.07

69.13

PBDTM(%)

164.13

140.02

124.05

90.02

69.03

PATM(%)

155.53

133.21

116.29

82.88

64.3

