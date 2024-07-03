Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20.13
19.39
23.32
23.67
20.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.13
19.39
23.32
23.67
20.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.69
28.17
27.88
19.76
15.23
Total Income
54.83
47.57
51.2
43.43
36.15
Total Expenditure
21.78
20.4
22.27
22.11
21.68
PBIDT
33.05
27.17
28.94
21.32
14.47
Interest
0
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
PBDT
33.04
27.15
28.93
21.31
14.45
Depreciation
0.56
0.6
0.54
0.48
0.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.35
1.01
1.1
1.26
0.16
Deferred Tax
0.82
-0.28
0.17
-0.05
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
31.31
25.83
27.12
19.62
13.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.31
25.83
27.12
19.62
13.46
Extra-ordinary Items
12.97
0
0
0.49
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.34
25.83
27.12
19.13
13.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
503.34
415.2
435.91
312.82
214.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
100
0
100
Equity
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.63
0.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
164.18
140.12
124.09
90.07
69.13
PBDTM(%)
164.13
140.02
124.05
90.02
69.03
PATM(%)
155.53
133.21
116.29
82.88
64.3
