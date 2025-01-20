iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Key Ratios

3,925
(-3.04%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:27:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.39

13.88

-12.95

2.01

Op profit growth

-256.67

-148.89

-373.46

-153.42

EBIT growth

-103.62

-248.45

-112.73

7.79

Net profit growth

38.38

37.08

42.17

3.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.39

2.17

-5.07

1.61

EBIT margin

-0.29

8.28

-6.35

43.4

Net profit margin

109.97

79.78

66.27

40.58

RoCE

-0.04

1.35

-1.04

9.17

RoNW

3.97

3.28

2.75

2.15

RoA

3.96

3.27

2.73

2.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

522.68

377.71

273.19

192.16

Dividend per share

30

30

20

20

Cash EPS

510.73

367.04

257.26

175.17

Book value per share

3,516.36

3,053.07

2,673.78

2,287.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.17

4.18

3.14

7.19

P/CEPS

7.34

4.3

3.33

7.89

P/B

1.06

0.51

0.32

0.6

EV/EBIDTA

353.46

31.25

-77.67

5.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

10.4

Tax payout

1,016.37

-75.59

-7.47

-6.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.34

11.96

25.61

24.01

Inventory days

52.27

64.26

75.65

43.12

Creditor days

-17.31

-14.82

-15.51

-21.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.2

-34.29

83.38

-361.21

Net debt / equity

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

1.06

-1.99

3.2

-8.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.79

-27.15

-19.08

-22.55

Employee costs

-50.66

-45.14

-55.06

-45.43

Other costs

-37.93

-25.52

-30.92

-30.39

