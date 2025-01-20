Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.39
13.88
-12.95
2.01
Op profit growth
-256.67
-148.89
-373.46
-153.42
EBIT growth
-103.62
-248.45
-112.73
7.79
Net profit growth
38.38
37.08
42.17
3.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.39
2.17
-5.07
1.61
EBIT margin
-0.29
8.28
-6.35
43.4
Net profit margin
109.97
79.78
66.27
40.58
RoCE
-0.04
1.35
-1.04
9.17
RoNW
3.97
3.28
2.75
2.15
RoA
3.96
3.27
2.73
2.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
522.68
377.71
273.19
192.16
Dividend per share
30
30
20
20
Cash EPS
510.73
367.04
257.26
175.17
Book value per share
3,516.36
3,053.07
2,673.78
2,287.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.17
4.18
3.14
7.19
P/CEPS
7.34
4.3
3.33
7.89
P/B
1.06
0.51
0.32
0.6
EV/EBIDTA
353.46
31.25
-77.67
5.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
10.4
Tax payout
1,016.37
-75.59
-7.47
-6.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.34
11.96
25.61
24.01
Inventory days
52.27
64.26
75.65
43.12
Creditor days
-17.31
-14.82
-15.51
-21.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.2
-34.29
83.38
-361.21
Net debt / equity
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
1.06
-1.99
3.2
-8.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.79
-27.15
-19.08
-22.55
Employee costs
-50.66
-45.14
-55.06
-45.43
Other costs
-37.93
-25.52
-30.92
-30.39
