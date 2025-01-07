Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.56
29.45
25.86
29.7
yoy growth (%)
0.39
13.88
-12.95
2.01
Raw materials
-4.37
-7.99
-4.93
-6.7
As % of sales
14.79
27.15
19.08
22.55
Employee costs
-14.98
-13.29
-14.23
-13.49
As % of sales
50.66
45.14
55.06
45.43
Other costs
-11.21
-7.51
-7.99
-9.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.93
25.52
30.92
30.39
Operating profit
-1
0.64
-1.31
0.47
OPM
-3.39
2.17
-5.07
1.61
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.66
-1
-1.06
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.07
-0.01
-0.03
Other income
7.79
7.99
4.35
4.22
Profit before tax
6.01
7.9
2.02
3.6
Taxes
-1.17
-1.78
0.12
-0.8
Tax rate
-19.59
-22.65
6.14
-22.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.83
6.11
2.14
2.79
Exceptional items
0
0.51
0
0
Net profit
4.83
6.63
2.14
2.79
yoy growth (%)
-27.04
208.73
-23.2
2.71
NPM
16.36
22.51
8.3
9.41
