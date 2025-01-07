iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,252
(-1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29.56

29.45

25.86

29.7

yoy growth (%)

0.39

13.88

-12.95

2.01

Raw materials

-4.37

-7.99

-4.93

-6.7

As % of sales

14.79

27.15

19.08

22.55

Employee costs

-14.98

-13.29

-14.23

-13.49

As % of sales

50.66

45.14

55.06

45.43

Other costs

-11.21

-7.51

-7.99

-9.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.93

25.52

30.92

30.39

Operating profit

-1

0.64

-1.31

0.47

OPM

-3.39

2.17

-5.07

1.61

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.66

-1

-1.06

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.07

-0.01

-0.03

Other income

7.79

7.99

4.35

4.22

Profit before tax

6.01

7.9

2.02

3.6

Taxes

-1.17

-1.78

0.12

-0.8

Tax rate

-19.59

-22.65

6.14

-22.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.83

6.11

2.14

2.79

Exceptional items

0

0.51

0

0

Net profit

4.83

6.63

2.14

2.79

yoy growth (%)

-27.04

208.73

-23.2

2.71

NPM

16.36

22.51

8.3

9.41

