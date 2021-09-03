Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Eighty First (81st ) Annual Report, with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

Amount Rs. Lakhs (except EPS)

Particulars 31st March 2024 31st March 2023 Income from operations a) Revenue from Operations 2,534.43 2,493.06 b) Other Income 986.63 940.87 Total Income from Operations(net) 3521.06 3,433.93 Gross Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and tax 603.95 579.87 a) Finance Cost 0.46 3.80 b) Depreciation & Amortization expense 86.79 77.33 Profit before Exceptional Items 516.70 498.74 Exceptional Items 1,773.60 - Profit before tax 2290.30 498.74 Tax Expenses (Net-off Deferred Tax) 202.79 105.22 Profit after Tax 2087.51 393.52 Other Comprehensive Income for the year (611.94) 67.67 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 1,475.57 461.19 Earnings per share (EPS) a) Basic 335.58 63.26 b) Diluted 335.58 63.26

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Total income increased from Rs. 3,433.93 Lakhs in 2022- 2023 to Rs. 3521.06 Lakhs in 2023-2024. The increase is 2.54% in revenue compared to the previous years operation. Profit after tax is Rs. 2087.51 Lakhs (previous year: Rs 393.52 Lakhs).

Tea production during the year was 14.31 Lakhs Kg with an average yield of 2,512 Kg. per hectare as against 11.65 lakhs Kg with an average yield of 2047 Kg per hectare during last year. Apart from this there is also a production of 4. 39 Lakhs kg of bought leaf as against 3.82 Lakhs Kg during the previous year. The sale average during the year was at Rs. 132.60 per Kg as against the last years sale average of Rs. 139.96 per Kg.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of 500 % (Rs. 50/- per share) on Equity Share Capital, for the year ended 31.03.2024, amounting to Rs.311.03 Lakhs.

LISTING OF SECURITIES ON BSE LTD

The equity shares of the company continued to be listed on BSE Ltd. The Company has paid listing fees up to March 31, 2025 to the BSE Ltd.

BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors consisted of Mr. Ajit Thomas, Chairman, Mrs. Shanthi Thomas, Executive Director, Mr. F.S. Mohan Eddy, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (re-designated from Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 01.04.2024), Mrs. Kavitha Vijay, Independent Woman Director, Mr. S. Ganesan, Non-Executive Independent Director (re-designated from Non-Executive Non Independent Director w.e.f. 01.04.2024) and Mr.M.Meyyappan, Non-Executive Independent Director.

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on the Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board of Directors met four (4) times during this financial year. The details of the Board meetings are given in Corporate Governance report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The constitution of Audit committee during the year was as follows: -Mr. F.S. Mohan Eddy (Independent Director) (Chairman upto 31.03.2024) Mr.S.Ganesan (Independent Director) (Chairman w.e.f. 01.04.2024)

Mr. Ajit Thomas (Director)

Mrs. KavithaVijay (Independent Woman Director) Mr.M.Meyyappan (Independent Director) The terms of reference stipulated by the Board to the Audit Committee cover the matters specified for Audit Committee under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Committee met four (4) times during this financial year. The details of the Committee meetings are given in Corporate Governance report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As per Regulation 20 (2A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, effective from 01.04.2019, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of a listed company should have at least three directors, with at least one being an independent director. The composition of Stakeholders Relationship committee during the year was as follows: -Mr. Ajit Thomas - Chairman Mr. F.S.Mohan Eddy – Member Mr.S.Ganesan – Member The Board has designated Mr. S. Lakshmi Narasimhan as the Compliance Officer

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and Employees to report their genuine concerns in compliance with provision of section 177 (10) of Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. The details of the policy is uploaded in the website of the Company www.neelamalaiagro.com.

No instance of unethical behaviour was reported

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows: Mr. F.S. Mohan Eddy – Independent Director, Chairman

(upto 31.03.2024)

Mr.S. Ganesan – Independent Director, Chairman

(w.e.f. 01.04.2024)

Mr. Ajit Thomas - Member Mr.M.Meyyappan – Member

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel was amended from time to time as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and the same is uploaded in the website of the Company www.neelamalaiagro.com.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details of investments made by Company is given in the notes nos. 5 & 12 to the financial statements.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company is not accepting deposits. As such there are no unclaimed deposits in the books of the company as on March 31, 2024.

TRANSFER OF SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF) AUTHORITY

Pursuant to Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), dividends, if not claimed for consecutive period of 7 years from the date of transfer to unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). Further, shares in respect of such dividends which have not been claimed for a period of 7 consecutive years are also liable to be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority. The said requirement does not apply to shares in respect of which there is a specific order of Court, Tribunal or Statutory Authority, restraining any transfer of the shares. The provisions relating to transfer of shares were made effective by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, vide its Notification dated October 13, 2017 read with the circular dated October 16, 2017.

In the interest of the shareholders, the Company sends reminders to the shareholders to claim their dividends in order to avoid transfer of dividends / shares to IEPF Authority. Notices in this regard also published in the newspapers and the details of unclaimed dividends and shareholders whose shares liable to be transferred to IEPF Authority were uploaded on the Companys web site www.neelamalaiagro.com.

In the light of the aforesaid provisions, the Company had during the year, transferred to the IEPF the unclaimed dividends outstanding for 7 consecutive years with the quantum of 396 shares (No. of shareholders- 2) of the Company, in respect of which dividend has not been claimed for 7 consecutive years or more, have also been transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority.

The members who have a claim on above dividends and shares may claim the same from IEPF Authority by submitting an online application in the prescribed Form No. IEPF -5 available on the website www.iepf.gov.in and sending a physical copy of the same, duly signed to the Company, along with requisite documents enumerated in the Form No. IEFP-5. No claim shall lie against the Company in respect of the dividend / shares so transferred.

RESERVE

Transfer to the reserves for the financial year 2023-2024 is Rs. 10 Crores.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

1. Executive Director

Mrs. Shanthi Thomas had been re-appointed as the Executive Director of the Company in the 78th AGM held on 03.09.2021, for a further period upto 30.06.2024 w.e.f. 05.02.2021, with the requisite approval of shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Company, upon the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on 29.05.2024 re-appointed Mrs. Shanthi Thomas as the Whole-time Director designated as the Executive Director from 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2027, subject to approval of shareholders.

2. Independent Directors

Mr.F.S.Mohan Eddy (upto 31.03.2024), Mr.S. Ganesan (w.e.f. 01.4.2024), Mr.M.Meyyappan are the Independent Directors of the company. Mrs. Kavitha Vijay is the Independent Woman Director of the Company. The provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to appointment of Woman Director under Section 149(1) been complied with.

The Board of Directors of the Company, upon the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on 14.02.2024, had recommended the re-designation and continuance of Directorship of Mr.F.S.Mohan Eddy as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (w.e.f. 01.04.2024) and re-designation and continuance of Directorship of Mr. S. Ganesan as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a period commencing from 01.04.2024 to 30.06.2026 on the Board of the Company, which was subsequently approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot.

3. Director Retiring by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr.Ajit Thomas, Non-Executive Director, retires by rotation at the 81st Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

4. Key Managerial Personnel

Mrs. Shanthi Thomas, Executive Director, Mr. Deepak G Prabhu, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. S. Lakshmi Narasimhan, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

5. Declaration from Independent Directors on Annual Basis The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that the Independent Directors of the Company meet with the criteria of their Independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE/FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATES/JOINT VENTURE

The company has no subsidiary companies. As required under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared a Consolidated Financial Statement in respect of its Associates/Joint Venture companies along with its own financial statements. Further, details of financial performance/ financial position of the associate companies as required under first proviso to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed in Form AOC 1 (Annexure 1).

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The company has taken adequate steps for conservation of energy by utilizing alternate sources and by investing on energy conservation equipments. The particulars prescribed by the Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption are furnished in the Annexure 2 to this Report.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

During the year under review, the Companys Foreign Exchange Earnings amounted to Rs. 676.46 Lakhs. The total outgo on Foreign Exchange amounted to Rs. 23.37 Lakhs. The Company has continued to maintain focus and avail of export opportunities based on economic considerations.

STATUTORY INFORMATION

The information required under section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of the Company have been given in the Annexure – 3.

The information under section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are not required, as none of the employees falls under this category.

The statement containing remuneration paid to employees and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company and the same will be provided free of cost to the member.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

There is no change in the issued Equity Share Capital during the year under review.

The Company had complied with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 139 and 142 of the Companies Act, 2013, the members of the Company had appointed M/s. PKF Sridhar &Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants, KRD Gee Gee Crystal, 7th Floor, 91-92, Dr. Radhakrishanan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600004, (Firms Registration No. 003990S / S200018) as Statutory Auditors for the second term of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of the 79th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 84th Annual General Meeting. Consequently, M/s. PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants, will complete their second term of five consecutive years as the Statutory Auditors of the company at the conclusion of the 84th Annual General Meeting of the company. In view of the amendment to the Companies Act, 2013, notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated May 07, 2018, their appointment need not required to be ratified by the Members.

The remuneration of the Statutory Auditors for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024 was Rs. 7 Lakhs (Rupees Seven Lakhs Only) plus taxes applicable thereon and reimbursement of out of pocket and travelling expenses.

The Company had received a certificate from M/s. PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai confirming that they are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Company had appointed M/s. V. Suresh Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Chennai to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 is annexed (Annexure 4) to this report and forms an integral part of this Report.

There is no secretarial audit qualification, reservation or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report for the period under review. The relevant Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) relating to the Board and General Meetings have been complied with by the Company. During the year, the Company has complied with the Secretarial Standard -1 (SS-1) and Secretarial Standard-2 (SS-2) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

COST AUDIT AND COST RECORDS

The provisions of Cost Audit under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company for the current year.

The company has maintained Cost Records as per Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

REPORTING OF FRAUD

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

BOARD INDEPENDENCE

The definition of Independence of Directors is derived from Regulation 16 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confirmation/ disclosures received from the Independent Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are Independent in terms of Regulation 16 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013; Mr. F. S. Mohan Eddy (upto 31.03.2024) Mrs. Kavitha Vijay Mr. M. Meyyappan and Mr.S.Ganesan (w.e.f. 01.04.2024) In compliance with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder, the Independent Directors met on 11.03.2024 and discussed issues as prescribed under the schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and evaluated the performance of the Board and the Company. The Directors expressed their satisfaction on the performance of the Company.

ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 read with Schedule II of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Nomination & Remuneration Committee members, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of composition of Board and Committees, Board communication, timeliness and unbiased information of right length and quality of information, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as attendance and participation in the discussion and deliberation at the meeting, understanding role and responsibilities as board member, demonstration of knowledge, skill and experience that make him/her a valuable resource for the board.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Executive Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

AUDITORS REPORT

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by M/s. PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants in their report and by M/s. V Suresh Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Chennai in their Secretarial Audit report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company during the year under review.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with related parties for the year under review were at arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and that the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. There are no materially significant related party transactions entered into by the Company with Promoters, Directors or KMP etc., which may have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large.

All new related party transactions are first approved by the Audit Committee and thereafter placed before the Board for their consideration and approval. A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee meeting on quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

The particulars of Contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1), read with Rule 15 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and Its Powers) Rules 2014 is appended to this report in prescribed Form AOC 2 as Annexure 7.

The Related Party Transaction Policy as amended w.e.f. 01.04.2022 and approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has always strived to adopt appropriate standards for good Corporate Governance.

Detailed report on the Corporate Governance and Management Discussion Analysis, form part of this report. A certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is also annexed to the said Report.

The Company has taken adequate steps to adhere to all the stipulations laid down in Regulation 27 read with Part E of Schedule II and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 on Corporate Governance. The Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance with Certificate on compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance have been annexed to this report (Annexure 5 & 6).

INTERNAL AUDIT, ITS ADEQUACY AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place adequate Internal Audit and Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements, which is evaluated by the Audit Committee as per Part C of Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

In compliance with Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company had engaged M/s. M.C.Ranganathan & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. Findings and observations of the Internal Auditors are discussed and suitable corrective actions are taken as per the directions of the Audit Committee on an on-going basis to improve efficiency in operations. Thus, the internal audit function essentially validates the compliance of the Company. The Companys internal control systems are well established and commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexities of operations and adequate with reference to the financial statements as envisaged under the Companies Act, 2013. Your directors endorse that during the year under review, there were no reportable material weaknesses in the present systems or operations of internal controls.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The company does not fall within the ambit of the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility and hence Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Activities is not annexed.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors attend a Familiarization / Orientation Program on being inducted into the Board. The Program aims to provide insights into the Company to enable the Independent Directors to understand its business in depth, to familiarize them with the process, business and functionaries of the Company and to assist them in performing their role as Independent Directors of the Company. The Companys Policy of conducting the Familiarization Programmes uploaded on the website of the Company www.neelamalaiagro.com.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted revised Insider Trading Policy in their meeting held on 14th February 2019 in compliance with the requirement of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time. The insider trading policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with the shares of the

Company. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by designated person/ employees and maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities. The Companys New code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading is uploaded on the website of the Company www.neelamalaiagro.com.

ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 copy of Annual Return of the Company is uploaded on the companys website. The weblink to access the annual return is www.neelamalaiagro.com.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

RISK MANAGEMENT PLAN

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 17 (9)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had laid down the procedures to inform Board members about the risk assessment and mitigation procedures.

Regarding the general risk, the company follows a minimal risk business strategy as given below: -

Particulars Risk Minimizing steps Fixed Assets and Current Assets The company has taken adequate insurance coverage of its fixed assets and current assets which will minimize the impact of another event or development. Financial Risk The company has a conservative debt policy. The debt component is very marginal Credit risk on exports The credit is insured through Export Credit and Guarantee Corporation Limited (ECGC)

Mr. Deepak G Prabhu, Chief Financial Officer, has been assigned the task of informing the Board about the various risks and its mitigation by the Company from time to time. At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The Company has adopted the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) with effect from 1st April 2017 and all its financial statements are made according to the said standard. Further, in the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The significant accounting policies which are applied are set out in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Act and that an Internal Complaints Committee has been set up for redressal of complaints under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and that all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

During the year the company has not received any compliant under Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There is no change in the nature of Business during the year.

STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR.

There is no Independent Director appointment during the year

NAMES OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

There is no such instance during the year.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

There is no such instance during the year.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

There is no such instance during the year.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) ( c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

I. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; II. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; III. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; IV. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 on a going concern basis; V. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and VI. The Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors sincerely acknowledge the contribution and support from customers, shareholders, Central and State Governments, Bankers, Securities Exchange Board of India, BSE Ltd, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., National Securities Depositories Limited, Registrar of Companies and other Government Authorities for the co–operation and assistance provided to the Company. The Directors also place on record their gratitude to the employees for their continued support, commitment, dedication and co–operation.