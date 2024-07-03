Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Summary

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd was incorporated on April 21, 1943 as a plantation company based in the Nilgiris. The Company was formerly known as Neelamalai Tea & Coffee Estate & Industries, which got its present name on November 17, 1986.The Company engages in production and sale of tea in India and internationally. The main estates under the Company are Katary Estate and Sutton Estate. The Company is based in Coonoor, India. It follow all ethical norms and have adopted integrated pest and disease management techniques to keep the residues within the EU norms. The factory has facilities to produce Orthodox and CTC teas.Good manufacturing practices and HACCP systems are being followed in the factory .Currently, the Company produce 90% orthodox teas and 10% CTC teas. It further produce Speciality teas in winter like Silver tips,SFTGFOP (semifermented muscatale flavoured teas)and Oolong teas. The teas are directly exported to UK, Poland, Russia, Germany and USA and also sold through auctions.In 1925, Alfred Vedam Thomas (ATV) demolished a myth. He proved that it was not just the British who could manage plantations by starting a 300 acre tea plantation at Pasuparai, Tamil Nadu. From the original tea plantation, AVT made steady progress over the years moving on into rubber, coffee, vanilla, pepper and cardamom. Presently, AVT is a Rs. 1200 Crore Company with a strong local and overseas presence in branded packaged goods, bulk commodities, beverages and the spices market.