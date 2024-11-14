iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Board Meeting

3,912
(0.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:09:00 PM

Neelamalai Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and first half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and first half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Read less.. Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 (Both Standalone and Consolidated); and To recommend Dividend if any on the equity shares for the financial year ending March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024- Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Board Meeting Outcome Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Neelamalai Agro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.