|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and first half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and first half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Read less.. Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 (Both Standalone and Consolidated); and To recommend Dividend if any on the equity shares for the financial year ending March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024- Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Board Meeting Outcome Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Third quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
